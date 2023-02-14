 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: River runs to gold | VailDaily.com
River runs to gold

Tommy Ford, left, hugs American teammate River Radamus after competing in Tuesday's mixed team parallel race at the World Championships, in Meribel, France. Radamus, who hails from Edwards, joined Ford, Nina O’Brien and Paula Moltzan to take down Poland, Italy and Canada before the U.S. team won a thrilling 3-2 victory over the defending world champions from Norway in the final to claim the gold medal.
Marco Trovati/AP
