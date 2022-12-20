 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Started from the bottom, now we’re here | VailDaily.com
Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Started from the bottom, now we’re here

Vail Town Council member Barry Davis checks out the view Tuesday from the top of the Residences at Main Vail in Vail during a “topping off” event to honor the construction workers who have built the new workforce housing project in Vail. The Residences at Main Vail is a 100% deed-restricted, for rent, residential development that includes a mix of 72 one- and two-bedroom homes.
Kari Mohr/ Courtesy town of Vail
