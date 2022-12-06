 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: That’s the spirit | VailDaily.com
Wednesday's Vail Daily cover photo: That's the spirit

Chris Dillmann
  

Brandon Bernard, a deputy with the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, helps pick out toys Tuesday during Shop with a Cop at Walmart in Avon. Law enforcement and first responders from Eagle County took kids around with a wish list during the annual event benefiting Eagle County children.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

