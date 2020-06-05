Wednesday’s winning Colorado Lottery ticket for $3.3M jackpot was purchased in Avon

There were 88 Colorado Lotto tickets sold at Avon Liquor Store this week and one of them is a grand prize winner.

“We got an email about it yesterday,” said Brian Kruse, one of the store owners. “We haven’t found out who the winner is yet, but we assume it is someone local.”

According to Meghan Dougherty, communications manager for the Colorado Lottery, Wednesday night’s Colorado Lotto jackpot was $3.3 million with a cash value of $1.6 million. The winner will have to pay 24% federal tax and 4% state tax on the winnings.

The lucky winner can either mail in the winning ticket to the Colorado Lottery or claim the prize in person at the Pueblo lottery office. He or she will need to call and make an appointment.

This is the first grand prize ticket sold at the Avon store.

“We did sell a Cash 5 ticket that was a pretty big winner once,” Kruse said. “We have lucky customers.”

While he doesn’t yet know who the winner is, Kruse knows a group who weren’t lucky.

“Not a single employee bought a ticket last week so the winner isn’t one of us,” he said.

But the store staff is getting a kick out of being the place where a million-dollar ticket was printed.

“It is good news and everyone needs to hear something good right now,” Kruse said