Weekend ski reservations full at Vail, Breck, Keystone

If you’re hoping to use your Epic Pass this weekend to ski in Eagle or Summit County, you’ll have to head to Beaver Creek, and you’ll need to get your reservations in fast.

Reservations are now full for Dec. 12-13 at Vail, Breckenridge and Keystone; and at Breckenridge and Keystone, next weekend (Dec. 19-20) is also currently full. Vail Resorts is now using a reservations system for pass holders to access Breckenridge, Beaver Creek, Crested Butte, Keystone and Vail.

Reservations availability is subject to change, but so far this week, the daily changes have only reflected less availability in reservations.

Dec. 9 screen grab from epicpass.com



Breckenridge is currently full for Dec. 11-13, Dec. 19-20 and Dec. 28-31. Vail Resorts will make more reservations available as more terrain opens; more terrain will open as more natural snow cold temps – ideal for man-made snowmaking – blanket the area.

The ski reservations system was announced over the summer and unveiled in early November with the opening of Keystone, the first of Vail’s five Colorado resorts to open for the 2020-21 season. Pass holders must have a reservation to access the lifts on Vail Resorts 34 mountains in North America this season.

Guests can choose from two baskets of reservations, priority reservations and week-of reservations; guests can hold seven priority and seven week-of reservations at a time and when one reservation is used, another will become available.

Every day throughout the season, the next seven days will be available to be booked as week-of reservations. A new week-of reservation day will be released every day at midnight – on Friday, Dec. 4 at 12 a.m., week-of reservations will become available for Friday, Dec. 11; on Saturday, Dec. 5, reservations will become available for Dec. 12, and so on.

At Beaver Creek and Crested Butte, reservations are still available for all of December.