Weekend storm expected to bring 2-5 inches of snow to Vail, Beaver Creek

A weekend snowstorm is expected to hit Vail, Beaver Creek and greater Eagle County.

Screenshot from nws.gov

After Wednesday’s snowstorm from the southwest made a surprising stretch into the Vail Valley, the next system is predicted to behave in a similar fashion.

An extra 2-5 inches of snow could fall on Vail, Beaver Creek and greater Eagle County over the weekend. Starting on Friday morning, clear skies will be followed by an afternoon storm with the potential to stretch throughout Sunday morning.

Great morning skiing conditions are now predicted for both Saturday and Sunday. “Saturday should offer the softest snow and it’s possible that snow could continue into Saturday night which would make Sunday morning’s conditions soft as well,” Joel Gratz of OpenSnow wrote on his blog.

Snow showers are most likely on Friday, according to the National Weather Service, though the chances will dwindle to 50 percent on Saturday and then 30 percent on Sunday, with chilly temperatures sitting between single digits in the lows with highs near the 20s.

‘Good ski conditions’ means bad driving conditions

During one of the valley’s busiest times of the year, an influx of travelers will meet snowy conditions in the high country. Plan ahead and expect delays on I-70, Highway 6, Highway 24 and throughout Eagle County. Officials advise travelers to keep extra warm clothes, a flashlight, food and water in their vehicles, in case of emergency.