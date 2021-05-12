Welcome to the Neighborhood

Insights from the Vail Valley – By Scott N. Miller

The pandemic influx will change the dynamic of the Vail Valley

People are flocking to the mountains. But it’s probably too soon to see what long-term effects that migration will have. The town of Vail has seen a lot of home sales over the past year, after the local market dropped precipitously in the second quarter of 2020.

Vail Town Manager Scott Robson said the migration is “front of mind for mountain town managers and elected officials” throughout the Rockies.

As is the case in many resort towns, many people have decided to spend more time in their vacation homes, or have chosen to move permanently to the areas they once used as getaways. Robson said while it could take two or three years to see the full impact of the migration that began in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic, town officials are already seeing more demand for services.

More bodies mean a strain on local services and big hikes in property prices

Robson noted that the town’s grocery stores are noticeably more busy, and there’s a nearly-constant line at the town’s post office. With bus ridership still limited by federal dictat, there’s been a lot of pressure on Vail’s parking structures.

Not quite as noticeable is the pressure on the town’s building department. While new construction is lagging somewhat, many second-home owners are renovating their vacation homes to full-time residences. That requires building permits, approvals from the Vail Design Review Board and inspections.

With Eagle County’s real estate boom has come a significant jump in property prices. Again, though, it’s too soon to tell what effect that will have. Eagle County Assessor Mark Chapin said homes across the price spectrum have all seen increases in prices.

That won’t affect the current reappraisal process, which every other year takes a snapshot of values. The most recent snapshot was taken June 30, 2020, just before Eagle County’s real estate market started its rapid climb to an all-time record year.

But, Chapin added, it’s likely that property taxes for 2021 — which are collected in 2022 — will reflect those increases in values.

But new residents will bring new ideas and energy to town

Eagle County Schools is also in a wait-and-see mode. District communications director Dan Dougherty said the district hasn’t seen any increases in student population to this point.

Dougherty said after years of rapid growth, the district’s student population has roughly stabilized at roughly 6,500 students. Even moving into the 2021-22 school year, Dougherty said the district is predicting a slight decline in student numbers. That could reflect the demographics of just who is moving to mountain areas.

While many are still waiting to see what the influx of residents may mean, Robson said new residents could be a benefit to Vail.

“Now that occasional vacationers are now locals, we want to get them engaged to learn about the town, and engaged in new boards and commissions,” Robson said. Several people in the first wave of those residents are already submitting applications for the Vail Commission on Special Events and the Vail Art in Public Places board, Robson said.

People with new insights and experiences from other areas “is a fantastic thing for an international community like Vail,” Robson said. “That’s healthy for any vibrant community.”