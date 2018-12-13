West Avon Preserve seasonal trail closure starts Saturday, Dec. 15

AVON — Town officials have announced upcoming trail closures in the West Avon Preserve to protect wildlife winter habitat. Closures will be in effect from Dec. 15 through at least April 15 and apply to all multi-use trails except Our Backyard and PB&J.

There will be physical closure barriers and signage installed at trail entrances of closed trails. The PB&J and Our Backyard trails will remain open through the winter. These trails are best accessed from the Beaver Creek Point parking lot and O'Neal Spur Pocket Park, respectively.

For more information on the upcoming trail closures, please contact Matt Pielsticker, planning director, at 970-748-4413 or mpielsticker@avon.org.