West Avon Preserve seasonal trail closures remain in place despite dry weather

AVON — Town officials are reminding residents and guests that seasonal trail closures in the West Avon Preserve must be observed, despite dry weather, to protect wildlife winter habitat. Closures went into effect Friday, Dec. 15, and trails will remain closed through at least Sunday, April 15, and there are physical closure barriers and signage installed at trail entrances of closed trails.

These closures apply to all multi-use trails except Our Backyard and PB&J, which will remain open through the winter. These trails are best accessed from the Beaver Creek Point parking lot and O'Neal Spur Pocket Park, respectively.

For more information on the trail closures, contact Matt Pielsticker, planning director, at 970-748-4413 or mpielsticker@avon.org.