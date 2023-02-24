West Eagle project takes its next step

Eagle County has hired local firm RA Nelson to do a "preconstruction" evaluation of the proposed West Eagle workforce housing project.

The potential West Eagle workforce housing project has taken another step forward.

The Eagle County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 21 approved a $75,000 preconstruction agreement with RA Nelson to evaluate the property, and the possible project.

Eagle County Resiliency Director Tori Franks wrote in an email that the agreement calls for RA Nelson to “consult on constructability, time and cost.” That evaluation includes a pair of “pricing exercises” to help the design team with updates.

Franks noted that since the roughly 9-acre parcel is surrounded by the town of Eagle, any project must be annexed and pass muster with the town’s planning commission.

The Eagle County Housing and Development Authority may be the developer of the project. After town approval, the county authority may continue in that role and would issue a request for proposals for a general contractor.

While the ultimate goal of the project is more than 150 units on the site, Franks wrote that the first part of the project is set for 113 units on property already owned by the county and housing authority. If the county is ever able to buy 2.5 acres of adjacent U.S. Forest Service land, that could add another 40 units to the mix.

If everything goes according to plan, construction could begin in the spring of 2024.