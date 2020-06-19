West Vail hotel project gets final Town Council approval

This rendering shows the plan for an extensive re-do of the current Highline hotel in West Vail.



What’s coming? 79 new hotel rooms, 176 total.

12 dormitory-style workforce housing bedrooms.

A 15-unit workforce housing apartment building with 34 bedrooms.

New meeting space.

The Vail Town Council Tuesday gave final approval to a plan to renovate and expand West Vail’s only hotel.

On a 6-1 vote, with councilmember Kevin Foley opposed, the council approved the plan from the owners of Highline, a Doubletree by Hilton. The plan will build a new wing for the hotel and add 12 dormitory-style housing units in the hotel. The plan also includes building a new workforce housing building with 15 apartments and 34 total bedrooms.

Councilmembers lauded the proposal, since it adds to the town’s mid-priced lodging inventory and creates new meeting space. The work will also include adding 12 dormitory-style workforce housing beds and will add a 15-unit, 34-bed apartment building on the north side of the property.

That apartment building drew criticism from neighbors, who objected to its height, and cautioned that shade from the new building would create potentially hazardous conditions along Chamonix Lane.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The project also drew support from local business groups, business owners and the Vail Local Housing Authority.

Authority board chairman Steve Lindstrom told councilmembers the project meets a number of town goals. That public benefit will “far outweigh” a handful of “small deviations” from the town’s zoning regulations.

Councilmember Kim Langmaid praised the development team for adding solar panels to the project, adding that the new project is “an infill opportunity to meet hour housing goals.”

Other councilmembers also voiced their support for the plan.

In explaining his “no” vote, Foley said that in his mind, the public benefits of the project need to “really outweigh” concessions by the town.

“You’re close, but no cigar with me,” Foley said.

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller can be reached at smiller@vaildaily.com.