West Vail master plan process includes ‘virtual open house’

The town of Vail is hosting a “Virtual Open House” for the West Vail Master Plan. Due to COVID-19 conditions, the open house will be entirely virtual, found at EngageVail.com.

The purpose of this open house is to hear from the public on a vision for West Vail and understand desired conditions for housing, businesses, land use and design, and transportation facilities. The virtual open house will be open for feedback through Friday, Sept. 11.

EngageVail.com will be the hub for the open house, with information about the project, timelines, an existing conditions analysis and a survey. This 5- to 10-minute survey will ask about a vision for West Vail, concerns, and dive into the plan topics with other questions including desired business types and design character for both housing and commercial properties. Map-based questions will ask about walking and biking around West Vail. Residents, property owners, employees, guests and anyone else interested in the future of West Vail are encouraged to participate.

The town will host a live online open house event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. This event will combine a presentation with real-time polling and an opportunity to ask questions and provide comments. Additional information will be provided at EngageVail.com.

The intent of the West Vail Master Plan is to re-envision planning, zoning and design options as well as transportation infrastructure, housing and economic development for the West Vail area. The planning process is expected to take between 12 and 18 months, with adoption by the Town Council in the spring/summer of 2021.

Over the past few months, the planning team has been meeting with the advisory committee, convening focus groups and analyzing the existing conditions in West Vail. To read the land use and design, economics and housing, and transportation and mobility analyses, see EngageVail.com.

The town of Vail is committed to working with the community in innovative and interactive ways to encourage participation across the community. For more information, call Vail Community Development Department Director Matt Gennett, 970-479-2146 or email mgennett@vailgov.com.