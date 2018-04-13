West Vail roundabout concrete repair to require traffic modifications beginning April 16

VAIL — Beginning Monday, April 16, the town of Vail will be replacing the concrete pavement and sidewalk within the West Vail south roundabout at exit 173 on Interstate 70. The town has contracted with Kraemer North America LLC to construct the project, which will run through Friday, May 11.

To facilitate the work, traffic in the West Vail south roundabout will be modified to a "T" intersection, with the frontage road becoming two-way traffic along the north side of the roundabout and all entering north and south legs being required to stop. The eastbound West Vail exit will be closed to all large and oversized loads greater than 35 feet in length but will accommodate passenger vehicles, vans and buses.

For additional details, contact Carl Dewey with Kraemer North America at 720-390-8507 or Tom Kassmel, town engineer, at 970-479-2235.