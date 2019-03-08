Westbound I-70 closed at mile marker 168 near Dowd Junction for accident

Westbound I-70 closed at mile marker 168 near Dowd Junction for accidentMarch 8, 2019 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 8, 2019There is an accident on I-70 westbound at mile marker 168 between Avon and Dowd Junction. Both lanes are closed. Highway 6 is a detour. Expect delays and use caution in the area. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsMultiple cars trapped under 15 feet of snow after massive avalanche near Copper MountainVail Pass is now open in both directions. Please drive safely.Avalanche on Minturn Mile outside of Vail; no victims reportedCDOT tells travelers to stay off I-70 through mountains