Westbound I-70 closed near Idaho Springs due to rock slide

9:51: The westbound I-70 closure near Idaho Springs is expected to last up to 10 hours, well into the afternoon, according to CDOT. The alternative route to the mountains remains U.S. Highway 285, and vehicles trying to bypass the closure via US 6 or CO 119 will be turned around the Denver, according to CDOT.

Emergency services are also expecting a lengthy closure on westbound I-70 at Dowd Junction. The road is expected to be closed until about 4 p.m., according to the Colorado State Patrol.

Original Story: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed at Exit 248, near Idaho Springs, due to a major rockslide, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT is asking motorists from the Front Range to use U.S. Highway 285 West as an alternative route to the mountains.

This story will be updated as new information arrives.