Traffic updates: Road incidents create lane closures on I-70 | VailDaily.com

Traffic updates: Road incidents create lane closures on I-70

News | February 9, 2020

Staff Report

The right lane of westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 189 near the top of Vail Pass is blocked for a road incident.

A road incident has also shut down a westbound lane of I-70 at mile marker 154 between Wolcott and Eagle. Slow down and move over for emergency personnel.

This story will be updated.

News
See more