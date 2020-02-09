Traffic updates: Road incidents create lane closures on I-70
The right lane of westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 189 near the top of Vail Pass is blocked for a road incident.
A road incident has also shut down a westbound lane of I-70 at mile marker 154 between Wolcott and Eagle. Slow down and move over for emergency personnel.
This story will be updated.
News
Vail Pass project on I-70 will likely be done in several phases
When it was finished in 1978, Interstate 70 over Vail Pass was a key element in linking eastern and western Colorado. Today, the west side of Vail Pass is a frequent, literal roadblock in Colorado’s transportation system.