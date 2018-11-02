Western Colorado will see six new solar energy sites along Interstate 70

ROCKVILLE, Maryland — Six sites along the Interstate 70 corridor in Colorado — including several towns, school districts and housing authorities — will benefit from a 10.3 megawatt portfolio of community solar, thanks to a collaboration between Pivot Energy and Standard Solar, two leading national solar companies.

"When Pivot Energy approached us with this portfolio of community solar projects, we were thrilled to partner with them and be a part of advancing Colorado's leadership in community solar," said Scott Wiater, president and CEO of Standard Solar. "Community solar is one of the great opportunities to bring solar to people who might not otherwise be able to put solar on their own roofs. It's an exciting, yet under served, segment of the industry. We're aiming to change that reality."

Standard Solar will finance, own, and maintain the six community solar gardens that Pivot Energy developed and constructed. Comprising both ground mount and rooftop arrays, the solar projects are expected to produce 18,644,960 kilowatt-hours of energy. That is equivalent to offsetting the greenhouse gas emissions from 2,971 passenger vehicles driven for one year and CO2 emissions from 15,181,506 pounds of coal burned.

Four of the solar gardens are already 100 percent subscribed:

• 100 kilowatts: located on land owned by Garfield Housing Authority, Parachute.

• 1 Megawatt: located west of Silt.

Recommended Stories For You

• 2 Megawatts: located on south side of Palisade.

• 2 Megawatts: located in an industrial area in Grand Junction.

The projects in Parachute and Palisade are currently under construction while the Silt and Grand Junction sites will begin construction before the end of the year.

Two additional community solar projects located in Silt and Grand Junction are currently seeking subscriptions and will be built in 2019.

For more information, go to http://www.standardsolar.com or http://www.pivotenergy.net.