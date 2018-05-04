Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Board of Directors candidate surveys

There are five candidates vying for two open seats on the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District Board of Directors in a polling place election next week.

Jennifer L. Collins

Gypsum

Why are you running for the WECMRD Board? To help create mental and physical health, from our infants to our seniors in Eagle County. To listen to this community's needs and take these needs to the board. Our citizens are invested in WECMRD and would like their voices to be heard. To assist WECMRD in not only fiduciary responsibility but to also grow the community involvement and participation in all activities WECMRD provides.

What are the most important goals for the rec district in the short term and long term? To be able to work with the board and the community to help enhance the organization's public standing and to ensure ethical integrity. Ensure proper marketing, volunteer guidelines, anti-bullying for all age levels and public safety for our community.

Other thoughts: My family enjoys all three WECMRD facilities, from swimming, ice skating, hockey, gymnastics and basketball to summer camps, school's out camps and working out. We appreciate the welcoming staff, cleanliness of the facilities and the positive direction WECMRD is achieving.

Tammy J. Conway

Gypsum

Why are you running for the WECMRD Board? As a former board member, I believe in the district's direction. I want to make sure that everyone who resides within the district receives equitable and affordable services and programming.

What are the most important goals for the rec district in the short term and long term? In the short term, WECMRD needs to settle in to its new management system because of the changes at the top with a new executive director and other staff members. In the long term, the challenge is to continue providing great support and programs to all district residents. WECMRD has always been great at thinking outside the box to enhance its services and has been able to keep its costs down. WECMRD has also been successful in forming partnerships with other entities, and that's been a big part of the district's success.

John McCaulley

Edwards

Why are you running for the WECMRD Board? My past experience on the WECMRD board was very fulfilling, and I would like to again serve this world-class recreation district. Along with a strong background and knowledge of Title 32 special district law, risk and insurance standards, I also understand budgets and policies. I enjoy working with the community, various stakeholders and on boards. My values and philosophy easily align with WECMRD — affordable recreation opportunities that are available to all our taxpayers, with high-quality facilities.

What are the most important goals for the rec district in the short term and long term? Short term, I would like to see more fitness programs available in the Edwards and Eagle areas. Longer term, I would ensure that the recent improvements to our WECMRD facilities are well-maintained. Most of the fields WECMRD manages are not owned by WECMRD. This highlights the need to work on long-range intergovernmental agreements with the towns, Eagle County and entities such as the Eagle County school district for cooperative scheduling, management and maintenance plans to improve and enhance these fields.

Other thoughts: I have been involved with WECMRD for many years as a parent and now with adult children participating in sports. I've also served more than eight years as a board member and have volunteered for WECMRD, doing anything needed when I am asked.

Michael McCormack

Eagle

Why are you running for the WECMRD Board? I was elected in 2016 and have enjoyed the collaborative nature of the current board. Together, we've appointed an incredible executive director, improved wages and benefits for all staff, launched an ambitious website project and improved critical working relationships between the district and its many stakeholders. At the moment, we're entering a visioning process that promises expanded facilities, programs and services. It's an exciting time for WECMRD, and I'd like to continue to contribute.

What are the most important goals for the rec district in the short term and long term? Previous boards have placed WECMRD on firm financial footing. As we transition into true community centers, we must do so thoughtfully and responsibly while delivering attainable and engaging programs and services to our diverse community. We tend to focus on kids, although not exclusively so. As we expand (whether that means more fields, additional ice, sports tourism, community spaces or fitness offerings), we must always strive to meet the needs of teens, adults, parents and seniors.

Thomas 'Tom' P. Pohl

Gypsum

Why are you running for the WECMRD Board? Like many busy professionals racing around the valley getting kids to and from sports and camps, while trying to stay in shape, I rely on WECMRD to provide healthy options for my family and myself. I'm passionate about the health of our community, believe the rec district plays a key role, and I am running for the board because I believe I can help guarantee its future success.

What are the most important goals for the rec district in the short term and long term? In the short-term, I believe supporting and strengthening the existing programming, facilities and staff is critical. In the long-term, I think remaining responsive to the developing wants and needs of community needs to be the district's highest priority.

Other thoughts: WECMRD is implementing great ideas such as the youth scholarship program. I'd like WECMRD to explore playing a more active role in outdoor trail expansion efforts and supporting other popular healthy activities such as disc golf.

Candidate Todd M. Serwatt did not respond to the survey.