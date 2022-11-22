Western Eagle Valley Rotary Club earns district’s Club of the Year honors

Members of the Western Eagle Valley Rotary Club served the Eagle Methodist Church's Simple Supper on Halloween in holiday garb. From left are members Kathy Chandler-Henry, Pat Hammon, Ron Ruback, Linda Tillson, Alex Huck, Don MacLachlan, Carl Kurt and Harry McQueeney.

Alex Huck/courtesy photo

There are Rotary Clubs around the world. One of the smallest chapters recently received a big award.

The Western Eagle Valley Rotary Club, which serves Eagle and Gypsum, was recently honored as “Small Club of the Year” award from the district organization. The Eagle-based club is one of 50 small clubs in the district.

Check it out The Western Eagle Valley Rotary Club meets from 8 to 9 a.m. Fridays at the United Methodist Church on Second Street in Eagle.

Club President Alex Huck said the award is a “huge shot in the arm” for the little club, which currently has just 13 members.

The club had 20 or so members when Huck joined a few years ago. But people move, or die, and the already-small club has dwindled further. But that baker’s dozen of members does a lot in the community.

Huck, a retired banker who has been a member of a number of service organizations over the years, said it’s typical that a few club members do the lion’s share of the work. That isn’t the case with this group.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Every one of the 13 (members) participates in every event,” Huck said.

And, while the club would gladly welcome new members, Huck said the club wants members willing to help.

“We want to get the right people involved,” he said.

Club members come from a variety of backgrounds and hometowns.

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry is a member, and few have valley roots as deep as hers.

Huck has lived in the valley for a relatively few years, moving to Eagle so he and his wife could be closer to their grandchildren.

Carl Kurt is another relatively recent member. Kurt joked that he came to the club because he actually answered his phone when a call came in from an unknown number. Another friend called with an invitation. Kurt had declined a number of other invitations in the past, but quickly found himself in a good group when he did show up at the Methodist church one morning.

“I enjoy having met all the people and their various backgrounds,” Kurt said.

Kurt noted that the Eagle club’s community work includes sponsoring three scholarships to Colorado Mountain College, something near to the retired University of Kansas professor’s heart. The club also provides scholarships for a few Eagle Valley High School students to attend Rotary Leadership Camps.

The club also contributes to the local food bank and serves the Simple Supper at the Methodist Church if there’s a fifth Monday in a month.

“That’s our chance to give back to the church,” Kurt said.

The club also participates in international Rotary projects, from Ukraine relief to education aid to Nicaragua and clean water projects in Sri Lanka and Honduras.

The club raises most of its money by participating in the Vail Rotary Club’s annual Labor Day Duck Race in Gore Creek.

Weekly meetings generally feature a speaker. Guests have included representatives from SpeakUp ReachOut, Starting Hearts, and Eagle County Emergency Management.

Huck has been club president for a while but said it’s easy work.

“The people in the club make it fun and interesting,” Huck said. “That makes my job easier.”