Western Slope Veterans Coalition to offer writers workshop

The Western Slope Veterans Coalition will offer a new writers workshop series for veterans and their families. The first workshop will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Western Slope Veterans Coalition Resource Center, located at 801 Colorado Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

The workshops will be led by experienced, published authors and journalists and are designed to provide an encouraging and creative space for vets and their families to share written work of any kind up to five pages long, including memoir, poetry, fiction, essays and non-fiction. Writers can present their works and receive helpful suggestions and positive feedback from other vets and writing professionals.

Western Slope Veterans Coalition president, Lieutenant Colonel Jeremy Oates, USA, Retired, sees this as a great opportunity for regional veterans to come together and develop new or existing skills.

“As part of our continued community outreach, we are pleased to offer this exciting new program to our veterans and their families from the Western Slope,” Oates said.

Additional workshops are scheduled for Feb. 1 and 15 and March 1. More dates will be considered in the future based on attendance and feedback. Vets are invited to bring a sample of their work to read at the first meeting. There is no charge to attend.

The Western Slope Veterans Coalition provides outreach and resources to improve the quality of life for service members, veterans, and their families in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin Counties.

For more information, go to WesternSlopeVeterans.org or call 970 233-8735.