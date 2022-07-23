Westin Riverfront adds new assistant club, spa director

Jennifer Razee

Courtesy photo

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley has announced that Jennifer Razee is now serving as assistant director of club and spa at the resort, owned and managed by East West Hospitality.

Razee started her hospitality career with East West Hospitality more than 20 years ago. While with East West Hospitality, she held numerous leadership positions at The Westin Riverfront, the Vail Athletic Club and the Well & Being Spa in the Lionshead Marriott. She served on East West’s Corporate Mountains of Wellness Committee, coordinated employee snowshoe and mountain bike teams and served as a Westin service culture champion, facilitating service training standards for all new hires.

Razee most recently served as the director of dryland fitness and spa at Gravity Haus Vail. A graduate of Pacific Lutheran University, Razee is a certified strength and conditioning specialist who has competed in multiple triathlon world championships, including XTERRA and Ironman races. She is also a trail leader for the Vail Valley Mountain Trail Alliance’s Adopt a Trail program.

The Athletic Club at The Westin Spa Anjali features 27,000 square feet of spa, fitness and wellness facilities, along with access to The Westin Riverfront’s 25-meter outdoor lap salt water pool and three infinity hot tubs. The Westin Riverfront recently completed a $500,000 upgrade to its athletic club, including the creation of Studio M: Mikaela Shiffrin Performance Studio, a workout space inspired by Olympic Gold Medalist Mikaela Shiffrin, who trains at the facility when she is in Colorado.

“We are very excited to welcome Jen back to the East West family,” Westin Riverfront General Manager Brian Harrier said. “Jen is passionate about fitness and we look forward to her leadership as we continue to expand our wellness offerings.”

For more information, go to WestinRiverfront.com or call 1-866-949-1616.