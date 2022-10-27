Weston Backcountry collaborates with artist, backcountry guide Jessa Gilbert on its new female-specific swallowtail board￼

Weston Backcountry recently launched its first women’s specific swallowtail snowboard and splitboard shape, The Revel, which makes its debut as part of Weston’s Mission Series, in collaboration with artist and Canadian Backcountry guide, Jessa Gilbert.

Weston Backcountry/Courtesy Photo

There’s a certain intimidation factor that comes with entering the world of backcountry skiing and snowboarding for the first time. Whether it’s understanding the different equipment and safety components or overcoming the physical challenges, it’s a whole different world — and it’s one that British Columbia artist and backcountry guide Jessa Gilbert is hoping to continue to see more women enter.

“Many women want to be around other women when they’re starting out; often it’s a male partner, a spouse for example, who initially gets them into the mountains, but that can feel intimidating,” Gilbert said. “When you start touring you’re slow, there’s a lot of information to unpack, and it can be hard to feel comfortable asking questions when you’re the only girl.”

Taking queues from other women in the field — namely the trailblazing of one of Gilbert’s mentors, Hilaree Nelson, who recently died in an avalanche while skiing Mount Manaslu in Nepal — Gilbert hopes through her work to open doors for other women rather than close them, adding that she herself has experienced both in her career.

“(Nelson’s) a great example of the type of woman I want to be in the backcountry — unapologetically committed to the pursuit from a place of passion that is undeniable,” Gilbert said.

Jessa Gilbert’s artwork draws from her experiences as a backcountry guide in British Columbia and global backcountry experiences.

Weston Backcountry/Courtesy Photo

Through Gilbert’s recent collaboration with the Minturn-based Weston Backcountry, opening doors includes providing women with gear to get them into (and carving in) the backcountry.

Gilbert provided the artwork for Weston’s first women’s specific swallowtail snowboard and splitboard shape, The Revel. As the latest iteration of Weston’s Mission Series — on which it collaborates with artists on its board and ski designs — this new shape was created based on feedback from the company’s female team riders.

“We had feedback from our female team riders who were riding the 154 Japow that they wanted more agility in the trees and something that would be quicker edge-to-edge to really drive their turns during epic tree runs when precision is everything. This inspired the 153 Revel and we’ve scaled those specs for the smaller sizes,” said Sean Eno, Weston’s marketing manager.

Weston used the “tried and true” shape of its Japow model as its “jumping-off point for inspiration,” dialing in the shape based on female rider feedback, Eno said. The process, according to Alex Blanchard, Weston’s production, development and sustainability manager, took over two years including back-and-forth discussions on shape, prototypes and testing.

The result is The Revel — a swallowtail shape with a mid-flex, camber underfoot and rocker in the nose — which will be sold in 143, 148 and 153 sizes and available as both a splitboard and a snowboard.

“The Revel is more nimble through the trees than the Japow and quicker edge-to-edge for female riders and anyone with average to smaller boot sizes,” Eno said.

Eno added that while this board was designed and created based on the input of female-identifying riders and employees, Weston’s boards and skis are “designed for everyone,” adding that male riders with smaller feet could also gravitate toward the new shape.

“Of course, a snowboard doesn’t recognize a person’s sex or gender,” he said. “For women with an average to small boot size, a narrower waist width can feel more responsive, with a quicker transition from edge to edge.”

And, according to Eno, in creating a board designed for women, it was important for the company to not only “bring to the market high-performance women’s products for charging riders to enable progression,” but to amplify opportunities for female artists, such as Gilbert.

Weston Backcountry’s latest board, The Revel, made tweaks to its “tried and true” Japow board shape to make it more nimble and responsive for female riders.

Weston Backcountry/Courtesy Photo

Gilbert’s design on the swallowtail board is inspired by her 2020 trip to Rishiri, Japan, which she described as “a small island off the coast of Hokkaido featuring one, prominent volcano rising up, seemingly, from the ocean itself.”

While there, Gilbert said she drew many sketches, which alongside photos, served as inspiration for the final Revel design.

“The design was built from a single line, where all elements are connected by one continuous line stroke. From there, I added color and some extra lines to accentuate the parts of the design, while still wanting the piece to feel rather minimal. The sea foam color combination I pulled from the ocean Pantones, muted as if a thin layer of frost was over it,” she said.

“It was such a memorable trip built from the spirit of adventure that I wanted to pay tribute to it on this board design.”

In an effort to break down the barriers of entry into the backcountry and offer the most seamless experience possible, Weston also decided to collaborate with the Revelstoke, British Columbia-based guiding company CAPOW on the new board shape.

Eno said that it decided to use the proceeds of Revel sales to provide eight scholarships for avalanche education through CAPOW.

“Our friends up North deserved some love and we haven’t yet supported avalanche programs north of the border directly until now,” Eno said.

These types of education programs, Gilbert said, are increasingly important in decreasing barriers to access backcountry opportunities for women.

“More and more avalanche and touring programs are popping up that are built by women, for women, so there’s a lot of momentum there. It’s intimidating to try something new, especially when there’s a ton of new gear (probes, beacons, shovels, touring equipment, etc.) and information to digest,” she said. “The gear has come a long way, but the numbers of women in the backcountry are still slow to climb.”

Although slow to climb, she added that the numbers are increasing.

“In the last 10 years, however, I’ve noticed so many more women out there, both in the courses, guided groups, and just in the backcountry,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

And as for getting out on the mountain on the new Revel, Gilbert is just waiting for the right conditions.

“This rig is leaning up in my studio waiting for a deep day that is (hopefully) going to come along soon,” she said.