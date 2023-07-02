Wet spring creates mudslide conditions across White River National Forest, including Vail and Copper Mountain ski areas

A mudslide in the Golden Peak area of Vail Mountain is currently visible from Interstate 70.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

The wet spring in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado created mudslide conditions across the White River National Forest, from Copper Mountain to Glenwood Springs.

The most problematic of the various incidents was a May 1 slide that blocked access to the Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon, but it was far from an isolated occurrence.

Also in the Glenwood area, a mudslide occurred near the Primo lift at Sunlight Mountain ski resort on June 9, the White River National Forest reported.

David Boyd, spokesperson for the agency, said it was one of several to occur at ski areas and happened one day after Copper Mountain saw a mudslide occur on the Ore Deal trail. That slide was “relatively small,” said Copper Mountain spokesperson Loryn Roberson, and will not require any major restoration work.

“In conjunction with our partners with the USFS, we are monitoring the area and will facilitate reroutes for draining if needed,” Roberson said.

In Vail, a mudslide on Golden Peak was much more visible and can be seen from Interstate 70. That slide occurred in mid-May during the spring runoff season, said Vail Mountain spokesperson John Plack.

Colorado Department of Transportation crews work to clear debris and make repairs at the Hanging Lake exit in Glenwood Canyon after the May 2 flooding caused by heavy snowmelt. CDOT/Courtesy photo

“On May 17, Vail Mountain operations and the United States Forest Service responded, and since that time the mudslide has subsided,” Plack said. “We’re evaluating how the water is currently moving through that area, and we’re working with the United States Forest Service and their hydrologist on next steps.”

Mudslides are not uncommon this time of year, and can be problematic for area roadways. The May 1 slide in Glenwood crossed the Interstate 70 exit ramp to the Hanging Lake rest area, blocking access to the trailhead there.

On May 25, 1983, Dowd Junction was blocked for days after a massive mudslide carried mud, boulders and even a grove of aspen trees onto the roadway, requiring the Colorado Department of Transportation to use explosives to blast huge boulders to pieces.

“Highway Department officials blamed it for building up enough saturation to move the estimated 35,000 cubic yards of muck and rock onto the roadway,” the Vail Trail reported.