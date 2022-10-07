What Avon’s new historic markers reveal about the town’s history and future

Outside the Metcalf Cabin in Harry A. Nottingham Park, individuals read off a new sign about an early Eagle County settler, John C. Metcalf. The sign is one of nine recently installed throughout the town to tell the history of Avon.

At first glance, the town of Avon may not appear to have the physical relics of history that other mountain communities do.

“We never had the big downtown, cool old downtowns like Aspen or Breckenridge or Crested Butte, or any of these other mountain towns that have a real, meaningful infrastructure that survived that era,” said Avon Mayor Sarah Smith Hymes. “Because we were primarily a ranching and farming community, we really didn’t have many structures and because there was no population to see the value of those structures, most of those structures ended up going away as Avon developed.”

Taking a closer look, however, you can find historic remnants in the names of streets, trails and parks as well as small pieces of infrastructure throughout the town — all revealing the stories of those that came before.

This lesser-known history is what the town hopes to elucidate with its historical marker project.

“It’s really hard to hold on to Avon’s history — to grab it and hold on,” said Kathy Heicher, president of the Eagle County Historic Society. “So, it was really smart of them to go with this project; it gives people who are looking for community in Avon, or a sense of belonging, to take a look at those signs and get to know a little bit about the community they’re living in.”

A crew of railroad section workers poses at the Avon depot with the passenger-powered hand car, used for rail maintenance work, circa 1910.

Installed late this year, nine signs around the town now tell the story of Avon throughout the years — starting with the history of the Utes in the region to the stories of earlier settlers and ranchers, to the developments made along the way — calling attention to some of the structures, families and stories that made Avon what it is today.

Depending on who you ask, the impetus for the project can be traced to several things; be it a desire to better maintain history (especially after the failed preservation of the Hahnewald Barn in 2019), a marker installed in 2018 at the Nottingham Powerplant and waterwheel, or ongoing work by the town to create a more walkable town core through arts and cultural installations.

“For those of us who are interested in preserving the story of what Avon was, we really wanted to be able to tell people — both locals and visitors — the story of Avon,” Smith Hymes said.

While the signs were installed around town this year, the project has been ongoing for several years, led primarily by Smith Hymes, Council member Tamra Nottingham Underwood, Heicher and the town’s community development director Matt Pielsticker.

That doesn’t mean it was easy. In fact, the history of Avon was somewhat “hard to find,” Heicher said.

However, in leveraging local resources from the Eagle Library’s archives, the Colorado Historic Newspaper website, photo archives at the Denver Public Library as well as a Nottingham family history, written by Mauri Nottingham — the group was able to find the “pivotal pieces of history that we wanted this story to tell,” Smith Hymes said.

Avon’s history is rooted in a lot of farming and ranching — specifically lettuce. A new sign located near the Avon Transit Center seeks to educate visitors and residents about these tidbits of history.

Each sign focuses on one of these pivotal pieces or times, giving residents and guests a brief history of that topic, some even unveiling interesting tidbits that even Smith Hymes and Heicher were surprised by.

For Heicher, she was excited to learn more about the namesake for Metcalf Road — a road she used to travel daily for work — and the role the family played in the town’s early history. Specifically, in tracing the impact of John Conrad Metcalf in history, the sign details Metcalf’s homesteading efforts in Avon through the early 1880s to his role as one of the first county commissioners when Eagle County was established in 1883 to his ultimate disappearance to Alaska during the Klondike Gold Rush in 1896.

“It’s a bit of a tragedy, but the name of the family really lives on,” Heicher said.

Other signs give insight into other founding families and the namesakes of many things in town, including the Nottingham Family, Albert Hahnewald, the legend behind how nearby Battle Mountain got its name, and much more. However, the signs also give information about how more regional and federal efforts — including the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad, the Homestead Act and more — laid a foundation for the town and how it evolved through the years.

It’s for these reasons that Heicher called this a “forward-thinking” and “worthy” project from the town of Avon, something she wished all towns in the valley would take on.

“Our experience at the Historic Society is, if people know a little bit about the roots of the community, they just get a little more pride and a little invested in the community,” Heicher said. “It really does give people a sense of community and a sense of ownership in that community.”

A locomotive steams past the Nottingham ranch (now the town of Avon) in about 1920.

Smith-Hymes said the project revealed many “interesting anecdotes” about the town. For her, this included learning about the evolution of how people crossed the Eagle River as well as the previous existence of a small conglomeration of essential town buildings at the base of Beaver Creek, which served for many years as a gathering area for the region’s ranchers.

Overall, Smith Hymes found the project not only unveiled the town’s history but also gave her a chance to reflect on Avon’s future. Specifically, she noticed that some of the problems the community is dealing with in 2022 are the same issues that the ranchers had identified many years ago, she said.

“The ranchers here 70, 80, 90 years ago, they recognized the impact of mining on water quality and how that was going to impact their ability to use water for beneficial use for their ranching and farming operation,” Smith Hymes said. “The problems that we’re dealing with today were problems decades ago. The earlier that we can recognize the problems that we’re dealing with and find solutions, means that it’s going to be easier for our future generations to be able to live here, protect the environment and have water to drink.”

The hope for those that spearheaded the project is that it will give locals and guests alike the opportunity to connect with the Avon community as well as reflect on the past and future.

“I think it’s important for everybody to remember what came before and that Avon did not start when the ski areas opened; there was a whole community that came before us and what they did made it possible for us to be here and what we do is going to have an impact on what kinds of future community’s develop here,” Smith Hymes said. “I think reflecting on the past can only inform where we should go into the future.”

The locations for the nine new Avon historical markers throughout town.

To learn more about the history of Avon and see the historical marker project visit Avon.org . To view a map of where the markers are located, visit arcg.is/10X49K .