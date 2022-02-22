What Black History Month looks like in Eagle County

Eagle Valley Library District’s Local History Librarian, Matthew Mickelson, looks at a photo of local high school students in blackface that he found in an old yearbook stored in the county’s digital archives.

Kelli Duncan/Vail Daily

As James Johnson, the first Black man to be elected to the Eagle County Board of Commissioners in 1992, so simply put, “Black history is American history.”

If we believe this to be true, then stories of the contributions Black people have and will continue to make to our society should be woven into teachings of our county and our country’s history every day of the year, said Professor Reiland Rabaka, the director of the Center for African and African American Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder.

But relegating Black people to second-class citizenship required the systemic erasure of Black stories, Black ingenuity and wisdom, Black culture from our history books and this erasure will take time to rectify, Rabaka said.

In the meantime, Black History Month is needed, Rabaka said, to take the time each February to monitor our progress and to be intentional in highlighting the Black people who helped make our country what it is today.

“This month is not simply about African Americans reaffirming our commitment to our Africanity … this is also about helping our allies evolve into advocates,” Rabaka said.

He added: “We’ve got to be able to come with radical honesty and have a candid conversation. It is only together that we can transform ourselves and transform America.”

Following the killings of Black Americans like George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, and Elijah McClain in Aurora, Colorado, the Black Lives Matter movement saw a heightened level of mainstream support across the United States, including multiple protests held here in Eagle County.

“This is for those of you who feel a little too quiet and cozy up here in our privileged bubble at a time like this … those of you who want to send a message to the black community in our country that we hear their pain and our community stands with them with deep respect, strongly against racism,” local resident Carrie Unthank Ruedisueli wrote in her Facebook post organizing one of the protests.

Local schools, governments, businesses, and nonprofits released statements and allocated time and resources to initiatives showing their support for the call for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Many of those same entities, however, did little or nothing to recognize Black History Month, celebrated every February since the ‘70s with origins dating back to 1926.

Phone calls and emails to leaders of the county’s municipalities went unanswered with the exception of Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed, who said that recognizing Black History Month “did not even cross our radar.”

Turnipseed said he may suggest celebrating future Black History Months in a Town Council work session on diversity, equity and inclusion set to be held in a few months, but gave a response echoed by other community leaders.

“There just is not much of a Black population in Eagle County,” he said in an interview Monday.

Eagle County government has not taken “any formal action related to Black History Month,” Eagle County Manager Jeff Shroll said Friday morning.

“However, Eagle County fully supports and recognizes Black History Month,” Shroll said in the written statement. “It’s an opportunity for our community to join the nation in honoring the contributions made by Black Americans to our nations’ defense, economy, culture, and history. It serves as a reminder of how Black heritage has been a rich part of our shared history.”

Vail Resorts did not offer information into anything being done specifically to celebrate Black History Month, but a spokesperson said “we have started to build our roadmap for a multi-year journey to address the lack of diversity in the industry, with a current focus on fostering a more inclusive company culture.”

The roadmap he referenced was released in August of 2020.

The Vail Valley Foundation, which offers local programs in the areas of art, athletics, and education, is not doing anything to specifically recognize Black History Month but the nonprofit strives to incorporate values of diversity, equity, and inclusion in programming and staffing every day of the year.

“Our goal is that no one ever feel unwelcome or excluded based on their race, gender, or sexual orientation,” Tom Boyd, the foundation’s communications director, said in a written statement. “This is not something that we can ever say we have completed or accomplished. Instead, it’s something that we have to continually be aware of, improve upon, and work toward.”

Zachary Varón, a local Black entrepreneur and activist who organized a Black Lives Matter protest in Vail Village back in 2020, said real change will require the support of the masses. Black people often shoulder most, if not all, of the weight — and the risk — of advocating for change, he said.

“That person puts themselves in a lot of career risk that a lot of people don’t appreciate,” Varón said. The lack of broader support is disappointing, he said, “especially considering how many people acted like they were super on board with all of it.”

People march through the streets of Vail Village in a Black Lives Matter protest held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Vail.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

There are exceptions to Eagle County’s lackluster response to Black History Month of course. To name a few, The Bookworm of Edwards put out content recommendations in-store and online and the Vail Valley Partnership held programming for an ongoing panel series called “Community Consciousness: Diving into (diversity, equity and inclusion).”

What is Black History Month?

In September of 1915, a Harvard-trained historian named Carter G. Woodson and a prominent minister named Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, which is now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

The group started a national “Negro History Week” in 1926, which they chose to celebrate in the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. It wasn’t until the “Black Power movement” of the ‘60s and ‘70s that the week came to be known as Black History Month, Professor Rabaka said.

From the start, Woodson placed an emphasis on recognizing not just national but local Black history, Rabaka said.

Celebrating Black History Month “very fleetingly crossed my mind in thinking I don’t know what we’d do, we don’t have very much (Black history), but now that you raise the question, I’m like we ought to be documenting that,” said Kathy Heicher, the president of the Eagle County Historical Society.

“Eagle County is a white county — or it was,” Heicher said.

Today, Eagle County is 30% Latino and 1.5% Black, with the Black population shaking out to well over 800 people, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. In Eagle County’s public schools, Latino youths now account for the majority of the population.

When it comes down to it though, these statistics are irrelevant on the topic of whether to celebrate Black History Month, Rabaka said.

“This is a time where we really reflect on the African-American, the Black contributions to American history, culture and society,” he said. We can also lift up non-Black actors who have contributed to Black power and Black liberation, he added.

The enslavement of African Americans, and the injustices that have followed, stripped white people of their humanity as it did Black people, Rabaka said. Black History Month is a time to come together in love to understand, celebrate and further the work towards racial justice that has yet to be finished.

Black History Month “is for everyone who embraces their humanity, who wants to rescue and reclaim their humanity,” Rabaka said. “That’s what it means to be Black. That’s Blackness in America; this preoccupation with rescuing and reclaiming our humanity and what human being cannot relate to that.”

“We triumph over tragedy — that’s Black History Month — the story of our triumph over all of these tragedies,” he said. “…This is about love.”

Social segregation, sonic integration

The Vail Jazz Foundation, the nonprofit entity behind the annual Vail Jazz Festival, has programming dedicated to teaching the stories of Black musicians all year round as Black history and the history of jazz music are simply inseparable, the festival’s founder Howard Stone said Monday.

“Put it this way: jazz is a good barometer of freedom,” Duke Ellington, the world-renowned Black American composer and pianist, is famously quoted as saying.

In a 1964 speech at the Berlin Jazz Festival, Martin Luther King Jr. said, “This is triumphant music.”

“It is no wonder that so much of the search for identity among American negroes was championed by jazz musicians,” King said. “Long before the modern essayists and scholars wrote of racial identity as a problem for a multiracial world, musicians were returning to their roots to affirm that which was stirring within their souls. Much of the power of our Freedom Movement in the United States has come from this music … And now, jazz is exported to the world. For in the particular struggle of the negro in America there is something akin to the universal struggle of modern man. Everybody has the blues. Everybody longs for meaning. Everybody needs to love and be loved. Everybody needs to clap hands and be happy. Everybody longs for faith.“

Teaching and sharing jazz music with the Vail community without teaching and sharing Black history and culture would be a great disservice to listeners, Stone said. He tries to weave lessons about the Black people and stories behind the music into each performance and offers opportunities for deeper learning at the Vail Jazz Festival each year, he said.

The festival aims to feature as many of the “distinctive styles of music (that) reside under the jazz tent” as possible from blues and gospel to Afro-Cuban music, he said. The festival features “a substantial number” of African American performers as well as female musicians and musicians of all ages and abilities from legendary names to “up-and-coming youth.”

Vail Jazz also offers educational opportunities like the Vail Jazz Workshop and a new program called “Jazz Goes to School,” which is now included in the curriculum of Eagle County’s public, private and charter schools, Stone said.

“We were really excited … because we’ve sort of failed as a nation lately in terms of passing on our culture and teaching young people about all art forms,” he said.

“It’s like looking at a telescope,” he said later. “If you’re looking through one end, you see the universe and you can see far into the distance and then looking the other way, it’s very focused and very narrow. And what we need to do is we need to broaden our horizons.”

Rabaka, who authored a book called “Civil Rights Music,” said that, historically, “the racial segregation, social segregation of society runs counter to the sonic integration.”

Even when white people would not live on the same block as Black people, the music coming out of the Black community was playing on radios from urban centers out into the suburbs, he said. This was true, not just with jazz, but with rhythm and blues and rock ‘n’ roll too, all of which originated in Black communities but forged powerful cross-cultural appreciation.

“Beyond that, we have to challenge people. What do you really know about Black America beyond the arts and the athletics?” Rabaka asked.

“The music will just introduce you to the cultural dynamism of African-Americans, but at some point, white people really are going to have to do the work,” he said. “There’s only so long that people can bemoan what they are not being taught about Black history and culture in the kindergarten through 12th grade. At what point do they do the double duty we have already been doing.”

The Vail Jazz Foundation’s Tony Gulizia or “Tony G” has been bringing jazz education into Eagle County schools for 25 years.

Madison Rahhal/For the Vail Daily

Black history in Eagle County Schools

Unlike some states, the Colorado Department of Education “does not have a requirement for African-American or Black history in the month of February nor does it have curricula since those matters are handled through local school boards,” a spokesperson said.

In general, Eagle County School District’s curriculum includes “numerous components of Black history, LGBTQ+ history, Indigenous Peoples’ history, Latino history, Asian American history and religious minorities in its frameworks….” Chief Communications Officer Matthew Miano said in a written statement.

Fear of community backlash has made local principals and teachers hesitate in sharing about how schools are recognizing Black History Month, or their approach to teaching Black history during other parts of the year.

“The feedback that I received is that teachers are afraid to share due to the political climate and judgment (not doing enough or not focusing on the ‘right’ things),” one principal said through a written statement relayed by Miano. “These types of ‘opportunities’ are a real challenge to invite positive and negative spotlighting to teachers, issues, etc.”

This avoidance to speak about matters of race and history has caused a serious issue at the county’s high schools, one high school senior said during the Feb. 16 Eagle County School District Board of Education meeting. Non-Black high school students throw around the N-word casually because they haven’t been taught about the full extent of its history, the Black student said.

“It’ll be said in classrooms around teachers and teachers don’t do anything about it until I become that loud stereotype,” she said.

“It’s been Black History Month. We have an entire month for it, and the school hasn’t been doing anything to showcase anything for the Black community,” the student said. “…We are people as well. We deserve this representation.”

Many of her fellow Black students stay quiet on these issues to fit in, but she does not want to do that any longer, the student said.

“I honestly feel like I’m alone in this battle and it’s not fair for me. I honestly feel as if the education system or the school as a whole and the teachers have been failing me,” she said.

“I literally left Jamaica to come to America to get the American education that every little boy and girl and parent in Jamaica wishes on their child,” the student continued. “But I didn’t come to America or this valley to feel uncomfortable or unsafe in my environment.”

The student praised the way that her Latino classmates advocate for equity through the school district’s Youth Equity Stewardship group, which bridges the gap between students and decision-makers like the school board, and decided it was time she do the same, she said.

“I think that the N-word is passed around and thrown around because people do not understand the severity behind that word and other derogatory terms and I think that stems from the lack of education that you receive in schools,” another student said. “Ignorance is bliss, but it’s not an excuse.”

Later in the meeting, Superintendent Philip Qualman praised the students for their passion and willingness to speak up.

“… I’m inspired that they came tonight to share their opinion and that is a big piece of the equity work that we’re doing is empowering them to have that voice,” he said. “We improve as a district when we hear those difficult reports. So, it’s hard to say; it’s hard to talk about, but we needed to hear it. So, I’m grateful that they came to share that.”

In a written statement provided to the Vail Daily, school district leadership reiterated that “their words most certainly did not fall on deaf ears.”

“Our assistant superintendent, Dr. Katie Jarnot, who oversees our secondary schools, plans to speak with principals to continue the conversation in hopes of educating our youth to understand the damage that words can create and our staff to understand their role in these situations,” the statement reads. “She is also working to reach out to those students individually to learn how we can be more supportive in these and other like situations.”

“…The district continues to support all of our students the best that we are able and when things such as this come up, we address them accordingly. That will continue to be the case moving forward,” the statement concludes.

One Berry Creek Middle School teacher, Claire Nibbe, agreed to speak with the Vail Daily about the curriculum related to Black history and media representation that she plans for her eighth grade language arts class.

She teaches a lesson on Black representation in media as part of a larger unit on media representation and subliminal messaging in Disney movies, Nibbe said.

The unit, which she adapted from a course she took in college, is made to be digestible and appropriate for the eighth grade learning level but has proven to be very effective in challenging students’ way of thinking, Nibbe said.

“My goal is to plant the seed,” she said, to get students comfortable in thinking about topics of race and racism by using a medium they are familiar with.

The unit includes a lesson in which Nibbe’s class looks into the music used in the trailer for the 2018 Disney superhero movie “Black Panther,” she said.

They analyze the lyrics of “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised” by Gil Scott-Heron and the school-appropriate bits of “Bagbak” by Vince Staples, two songs with powerful messages about Black history, Black representation, and Black power, Nibbe said. Students choose the lines of each song that they want to learn more about and then they come together to discuss themes ranging from discrimination and stereotypes to the United States prison system.

“Growing up in Colorado, moving up here, I haven’t had much experience getting to know a large group of Black people,” Nibbe said. “So, to me, Black History Month is about teaching the people I’m around and myself to challenge some of those stereotypes that, whether I believe them or not, have impacted my life.”

“If we only think Black History Month is for Black people, we’re missing the point,” she said. “…It needs to be to recognize and hear Black stories and hear multiple Black stories because there’s no one way to be a person. There’s no one way to be Black. There’s no one way to be a woman. There’s no one way to live life and right now, because of the stories that have been produced for so long, many of us have only seen one story.”

Eagle Valley Library District’s Local History Librarian, Matthew Mickelson, thumbs through archived biographies at the Eagle Public Library.

Kelli Duncan/Vail Daily

Living in silos

The Vail Symposium does not plan to feature any Black speakers or Black history experts this month. Claire Noble, the former director of programming, was candid in admitting that she was not very conscious of representation in the symposium’s work at first but that, over the last few years, she has made a sincere effort to book more speakers of color. Noble has stepped down from her position, but she was the person in charge of arranging the 2021/2022 season.

“When I came on board, diversity in terms of gender, race, ethnicity of our speakers was not on our program’s radar, but it is something that we did start while I was there,” Noble said. “…And when I looked at it in stark detail like that, I realized, ‘Gosh, a lot of our programming tends to be older, white men.’”

Noble cited Vail’s remote location, the specificity of the experts they are often looking to book, and the fact that the symposium does not pay speakers for their time as a few theories as to why she struggled to book a more diverse array of speakers.

The result is reflective of the symposium’s clientele.

“I also think that people tend to live in silos in our valley,” Noble said. “…Like, if you went to a program with Vail Symposium, I can tell you it’s going to be white people 60 to 80 years old.”

Heicher said she, too, feels the county’s historical society should probably be doing more to include Black history in its programming, but feels there is little local Black history to tell.

She acknowledged that this may partially have been a result of what historians have chosen to prioritize for documentation in the county’s archives.

When asked about the Eagle County Historical Society’s purview, Heicher said, “We usually start with when white people arrived. That’s where our strength is, and it also starts when you have a record. Basically, when newspapers started being printed, so 1880s.”

Eagle County has a documented history of anti-Black racism, “but no, we don’t have a documented history on Black people in Eagle County, nor do I think we could necessarily find one if we went digging,” Heicher said.

Black history in Eagle County

James Johnson is living proof that there is Black history in Eagle County. He arrived here in 1980, during a recession, because he heard there were jobs to be found working in the mines in Leadville, he said. The mines closed just before he arrived, so he ended up working as a maid at the Marriott in Vail.

He worked odd jobs in the service industry, first as a dishwasher, then a line cook, then a server, then a bartender. All the while, he listened to the plight of other service workers who struggled with issues that may sound familiar to many today — a lack of affordable housing, child care, and insufficient public transportation.

“This is a community in transition,” Johnson said in a news article from 2000. “At the end of the transition will be a fork in the road where this will become a great community or a community struggling with the same issues we are now.”

James Johnson, the first Black man to be elected as an Eagle County Commissioner, is photographed for a Denver Rocky Mountain News article in February of 2000.

Eagle Valley Library District/Courtesy photo

Johnson began his political endeavors when he ran a failed bid for the Vail Town Council in 1989, he said. Shortly thereafter, he hopped on the Vail town bus and spoke with a man who told him he lost the race because service industry workers — “your people,” the man said — don’t live or vote in Vail, they live downvalley, Johnson recalled.

So, he took the man’s advice and launched an effort to get downvalley voters registered to vote ahead of the next local election in 1992.

“We ended up registering 500 new voters by going to restaurants and bars and hotels and registering the everyday people, the worker bees,” Johnson said.

It was then that he ran for the Eagle County Board of Commissioners as a Democrat — not to mention a serious underdog — going head-to-head with former Mayor of Vail Rod Slifer. People were shocked to see a Black man running, but they were even more shocked when he won.

The high of this victory was fleeting, though, as local reporters got to work dissecting Johnson’s history and found a conviction for cocaine possession on his record. Rather than try to deny his past, Johnson admitted it was true and the community backlash began. Many wanted to recall him, but this could not be done until he had been in office for at least six months per state statute, he said.

“In those six months, I worked like every day was going to be my last because I thought that it very well could be,” Johnson said. “I did a lot of things that people appreciated and was able to survive the threat of recall.”

His election was representative of a change in the “political power dynamics” of Eagle County at the time, marking a shift from a reliably conservative county to a county beginning to reflect the desires of the working class, Johnson said.

Some of the things Johnson is most proud of accomplishing during his two-term tenure as a county commissioner include passing a “transportation tax” to establish a countywide bus and trail system and approving construction to add a new terminal to the Eagle County airport.

The transportation system gave downvalley commuters reliable access to upvalley jobs by establishing ECO Transit as well as a network of bike paths and equestrian trails, Johnson said.

The new terminal took the Eagle County airport from a mostly private airport unable to sustain itself financially to a profitable but affordable access point into the region.

He voted reliably in support of the community and the people, rather than in support of business, Johnson said. This included voting down multiple developments such as the “Homestake 2” reservoir to protect the local environment.

With no previous political experience, he read every bit of information he could get his hands on, he said. Johnson was known for questioning developers that came before the board more than any other commissioner at the time, Heicher said.

A fellow Democratic candidate, Heicher said she campaigned alongside Johnson when he ran for reelection in 1996. She recalled the experience, which she said she looks back on differently ever since the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.

They were knocking on doors in Basalt and Heicher suggested that they divide the street, each taking one side, to make things more efficient, she said.

“He said, ‘No, I can’t.’ And I was annoyed. I was like, ‘Why can’t you James?’ I thought he was kind of slacking,” Heicher recalled. “And he said, ‘Look at me, I’m a Black guy. If I go knock on a door by myself, and some teenage child answers, there’s a pretty good chance they might be scared or frightened.’”

One of the reasons Johnson and his family decided to leave the county in 2000 was because his then-wife was bothered by the stares and occasional comments they received as an interracial couple, he said. Johnson was used to waving off those kinds of comments, but his wife was not.

“It’s not an experience that is isolated to Eagle County,” he said. “It’s an experience nationally and worldwide. Not everybody is open to diversity and it doesn’t take a lot of people to make it an uncomfortable experience for some people.”

Beyond Johnson’s legacy, there is Oscar Holden, who became the first Black Vail Police officer in 1973.

“Police work is a service, serving people’s needs,” Holden said in a 1973 interview with The Vail Trail. “For this reason, we can’t grow big. We have to grow small … handle each situation individually, each person individually. There will always be a need for police enforcement, but not with that iron fist.”

Oscar Holden, pictured here in the archive of a 1973 article by The Vail Trail, was Vail’s first Black police officer and became Eagle County’s first Black sheriff’s deputy in 1974.

Eagle Valley Library District/Courtesy photo

Holden also served on the county’s Equal Education Opportunity Committee. In December 1974, Holden became a “well-loved” Eagle County Sheriff’s deputy, Heicher said.

In a 1976 article, The Vail Trail asked Holden if he minded sticking out as a Black man in the Vail Valley.

“I was the first Black in my precinct (in Minneapolis), I was one of four in college, I was the first to live in my suburb … being one of the “first” kind of wore off,” he replied.

Holden advocated for compassionate, community policing until Eagle County Sheriff Jack Haynes chose not to renew his contract in 1979. This decision drew outrage from at least one community member, who wrote a letter to the Eagle Valley Enterprise shaming the sheriff.

“I wish to appeal to your sense of public benefit, and request that you rehire Mr. Holden,” the Battle Mountain High School senior wrote. “In his years as deputy, everyone has come to know and greatly respect him, so it is a small wonder that we should protest this outrage.”

Holden was later hired as the marshal of Red Cliff in June of 1979.

Archives maintained by Local History Librarian Matthew Mickelson of the Eagle Valley Library District also revealed a history of racism in Eagle County. Demonstrating that, despite a small population of Black people, the county was not immune to the racial tides of our country’s history.

A scroll through archived yearbooks shows no shortage of photos of local high school students in blackface while playing Black characters in school plays.

Another glaring example is the portion of Brush Creek that was named “N—– Basin” until the name was changed to “Negro Basin” in the 1970s or ‘80s, Heicher said.

This attempt to right a wrong represents an erasure of the Black history contained in that geographic landmark, Johnson said, which very well may have been named after a prominent Black figure at the time. Perhaps the area did need to be renamed, but it could have been used as a learning opportunity, he said.

“As many as 25% of cowboys were African American or Black, it’s not that Black history doesn’t exist (in the West), it’s that Black history was not recognized or that it was hidden or it was whitewashed,” Johnson said.

Knowledge and documentation of the migration of African Americans to the Colorado Rockies “has always taken a back seat to the familiarity of the enormous migration of African Americans from the Southern part of the United States to the North – an event in American history known as ‘The Great Migration,’” an article republished by the Denver Public Library reads .

”In fact, African Americans migrated to Colorado and other parts of the West before and after the Civil War, and they made enormous impacts that still exist today,” according to the article. “…Preserving the history of African American migration to the West is very important. It tells a story that presently is only being documented by a few historians.”

The Ku Klux Klan also had a presence in Eagle County, Heicher said, though they predominately engaged in terrorist activities against local Catholic residents given the lack of Black people to target.

In the 1920s, the Klan tried to overthrow an election in the town of Eagle with Klan members running for the majority of open Town Council seats, Mickelson said. Voters rejected every candidate that ran, rendering the attempt unsuccessful, he said.

We should not forget or step around pieces of our history just because they are horrible, Johnson said.

Looking to the future

The historical society is a small organization run by just a few volunteers, so its capacity is quite limited, Heicher said. One volunteer has shown an interest in incorporating more of the history of non-white residents, Heicher said, an idea that she and the organization’s board support.

“There has been talk just in the past couple years of developing an exhibit that would probably tie in Eagle County as a mining district … and the impact of the Hispanic community,” Heicher said.

Non-white history “is important,” she said. “It shapes the county.”

As the county’s local history librarian, Mickelson maintains much of the county’s historical archives, digitizes them for broader consumption and works closely with the Eagle County Historical Society.

He thinks the time to highlight more diverse stories is past due.

Since starting in his role a few years ago, Mickelson has slowly started to do this work, making sure that current events like the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 are well documented.

Without a new approach, “we lose the narrative,” he said. “We lose contributions of those cultures to the history of the county and just documenting the history of one group really erases those voices.”

Varón said he believes that many individuals and entities in Eagle County want to do the right thing, but they need to begin showing this in how they prioritize their time and resources.

“I hope that all of these entities really think about whether they actually want change because I do believe that they have good hearts…,” he said.

On the other hand, “if you wanted to tell a different story, you would have told a different story,” Varón said. “If you wanted to make a difference, you would have made a difference. I mean, look at what (Vail) managed to accomplish, you built a town in one of the most complicated areas ever.”

Email Kelli Duncan at kduncan@vaildaily.com