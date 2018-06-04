What Colorado’s 1 million-plus unaffiliated voters need to know about participating in a primary election

Colorado's county clerks are gearing up to send out a record number of primary election ballots this week as the state's unaffiliated voters — the largest voting bloc — get their first-ever chance to vote in a primary contest.

But with that new opportunity for the more than 1.1 million active voters not tied to a political party — thanks to the 2016 passage of Proposition 108— comes some new processes.

And if they're not careful, unaffiliated voters' newfound ability to vote in a primary might not count.

"The main thing we want people to know is they can participate," said Lynn Bartels, a spokeswoman for the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. "Before, they couldn't participate without affiliating with one party or another."

