What does patriotism mean to you? Essays from Vail Valley high school students

Editor’s note: Each year, graduating high school seniors in Eagle County can apply for a scholarship from the VFW Post in Minturn by writing an essay on patriotism. The Vail Daily is running a sampling of essays, with permission from the authors, ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Kalista Farmer, Eagle Valley High School

Patriotism is defined by Merriam Webster’s dictionary as “​love for or devotion to one’s country” but for me, it has always been more than that. Since before I could remember, patriotism has been simultaneously in the background and the foreground of every decision I’ve made.

When I made the decision to join Civil Air Patrol, my father’s time spent encouraging me and building my love of my country, just as he proved his during his time in the marines, was well-received. It meant a great deal to me to do the best that I could do and to be part of an organization that devotes time and energy to our country. One moment that meant a lot to me, my love for leadership and my country is as follows:

Using proper conduct I knocked twice and waited patiently. My tapping knuckles would be followed by two words, inviting me into my future. This interview would determine whether or not I would become a cadet officer. Whether or not my dream to be the squadron’s second lieutenant would become reality.

I think about my first day as a cadet. Opening the hangar doors to a Steamboat Springs Cadet Staff Sergeant screaming cadence so loud that you could hear his back teeth rattling in his gums.

I think about my dad, and how hard he has pushed me to be the best I can be. I remember that he spent time in the marines to give me the best life I could have. I think about all the Marine Corps birthday parties I’ve attended and the waterfall of emotions I receive when I hear the national anthem played at football games.

As the squadron did the mandatory pushups and situps, my commander cleared the fog that filled my mind.

“Join them kiddo.”

With a pit in my stomach, involuntarily I made my way to the back of the block formation, making sure that I had tucked my uniform tan shirt into my shorts, knowing that I was supposed to report to the flight commander — a staff sergeant — but avoiding that at all costs.

After a while I heard cadets giggling.​ Was it something I was doing? ​I looked around. No one was doing anything out of the ordinary, so I kept going. After my fifth burpee, I realized that I had tucked my shirt not into my shorts, but instead into my underwear, showing a brighter pink than the one washing over my face.

I shook off the embarrassment and the guilt and reminded myself that the staff sergeant I was terrified of was six ranks below where I was now. I thought of how everything I have worked for to get to this point had taken me from the back of the block formation to the front. I am the one calling cadence and savoring every tooth-shaking experience.

I think about the boards I have previously sat on. And how senior member Peck always asks the same question.

“Which historical figure do you see as a role model?”

Every cadet answers the same, “Orville and Wilbur Wright.” The first men to fly. Their ambition was the reason for their choice.

I crave deeper meanings. I want to choose someone who has more than just ambition.

I think about Martin Luther King Jr’s “​Letter from Birmingham Jail.”​ He conveyed a point that was passionate without blinding his audience of understanding his pain, his people’s pain. He truly is a leader who has compassion for his people. That is what I want to be. That is who I want to be.

Involuntarily my lungs breath sharply. I know the potential for greatness rests within me, I can feel it festering in the deepest depths of myself. The idea that everything I’m doing is serving my country. The dedication that exudes me when I think of patriotism. I need a catalyst — something that will turn my passion into action. This will be that change. I exhale.

I think about how passing this board would be the ultimate test to see what I can accomplish next, to see if I can truly anoint genuine kindness and understanding onto my people.

I thought about the seminar taught by Chief Vasquez. The Chief explained that if we want something in life, if we want to be true to ourselves we needed to realize the things we were doing to harm ourselves, to stop dipping our toes into different pools. Not only submerge into the water but to plunge into the deep end. If we wanted to change for the better we needed to dive all in.

I knock.

Without warning, I found my knuckles placed, for a second time, against the door.

This was it — all the drill, all the facts, all the skills that I have learned.

Still, with a slight tinge of nervousness, I prepare myself for everything I am about to face.

I will be ready for the interview and for the rest of my Civil Air Patrol career; the rest of my life. I carefully tuck in my shirt. I exhale. ​All in.



Words echoed within the oak door, “Come in.”

Claire Elise Krueger, Battle Mountain High School

Patriotism: “The love for or devotion to one’s country.” Patriotism may be seen through a display of fireworks, parades, images of soldiers, red, white and blue colors, and the saying of the national anthem. You may think of the thousands of men and women fighting for our freedom in this country.

These are the most obvious examples of patriotism. To me, patriotism means so much more. It means loving and believing in a country and especially the people in a country. It means celebrating the five main ideals of the United States: equality, rights, liberty, opportunity, and democracy. Without these ideals, people would divide under their differences.

The founding fathers believed our country, at the beginning of its time, should be based on the five ideals. Patriotism is shown through respect of these values every single day. We believe in the people who surround us, the ones who aren’t like us and the ones who are, because we believe in equality.

Standing up for others and standing up for ourselves is a patriotic act which shows that we believe in important rights in our country, such as freedom of speech and religion, and the rights to help others rise above obstacles like discrimination. We are patriotic and celebratory because we have the liberty of being individuals and expressing ourselves without being restricted by the government or others. Every single day, men and women alike are able to have the opportunity to have a satisfactory career, to learn outrageous new things, and to be who they want to be.

Lastly, our government is a democracy, so citizens are able to show patriotism by voting, protesting, and speaking up for what they believe in. In the United States, we believe that by enjoying our ideals, we are able to celebrate and love our country for how great it is.

Patriotism can mean serving your country as a soldier, but it can also mean serving your country through small deeds such as helping out your community, leading others, and wanting to make your country and your world the best it can be. To me, patriotism means that you love your country, the people in it, and completely participating in every possible experience and opportunity that arises by being associated with that country. Through the expression of patriotism by respecting our country’s ideals, we unite under our similarities instead of dividing under our differences.

Lauren Dirvonas, Vail Mountain School

Patriotism: a term that is incredibly meaningful, yet difficult to define. While to many patriotism means service, to me, patriotism more importantly means respect and pride. Not just for one’s country, but for every individual and their varying opinions within it.

In a time where our country is very polarized, it is more important than ever that we unite through our patriotism. Service to our country is embodied daily through upholding respect for others and having pride for our community.

Part of our service as Americans is honoring respect for others, despite our differences in opinion. When I flip through the news channels on television, each channel I find seems to consist of people arguing over political or social issues, pointing out the faults in their opponent’s opinion. The media portrays discussion of issues that concern our country not as conversations, but rather conflicts that simply aim to target another.

Instead of facilitating thoughtful conversation in which one tries to better understand the perspective of another, often our leader figures are more concerned with convincing the public against the views they don’t personally support. This is an example of what patriotism is not. Patriotism is having respect for our own country, and therefore all the opinions within it.

Even though we may not believe in the opinion of our neighbor, they, like us, are granted the right to think and feel what they desire. This means that we must respect the views of others even if they are not consistent with our own. It is our service to our country to facilitate a conversation that is open-minded, in order to better understand others. For this will foster the growth of patriotism in our country as we learn to respect the contrasting beliefs of others and connect through our freedom to express these views.

Not only must we respect the opinions of others, but we must also celebrate our freedoms, diversity, and compassion for one another as it will encourage national pride and foster patriotism. While we may not agree with everything that occurs within our country, mulling over our disappointment or ceasing to support others will only inhibit the progressive growth of our country. Part of our service to our country is having pride in our community and looking beyond our differences.

When we learn to celebrate our diversity and freedoms that make our society unique, we are enabled to work together to effectively solve issues that face our country as a whole. Through seeking to connect to others who are different from ourselves in belief, race, background, and culture, we can encourage the rise of patriotism in our country as our differences can unite us.

Though patriotism most directly refers to those who respectably serve our country in the military, one doesn’t need to be physically fighting away from home to be patriotic. We can fight for patriotism in our own country daily through embodying respect for others and expressing pride in our country’s uniqueness. It is our responsibility to our country to spread a connection between Americans through patriotism as it will create a community of individuals united by a common passion.

Through the rise of patriotism, the connection of our society will enable us to share and celebrate our differences so our country is a space where every individual can express themselves and has a determination to collaborate with others to make the world united by an open-minded human race.