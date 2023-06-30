What does patriotism mean to you? More winning essays from Eagle County high school students

Editor’s note: Each year, graduating high school seniors in Eagle County can apply for a scholarship from the VFW Post in Minturn by writing an essay on patriotism. The Vail Daily is running a sampling of essays, with permission from the authors, ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Sean Asselin, Eagle Valley High School

In more instances than you would think, I have found myself questioning what it really means to be a patriot. Throughout my journey, I believe that being a patriot means upholding the principles that our great nation was founded upon, including freedom of speech, democracy, and personal autonomy.

As a patriot, I pride myself on understanding these rights and the importance they play in protecting our democracy. Because of them we can engage in meaningful conversations, exchange ideas, and hold those in power accountable. These values help bolster justice and guide us to a more equitable future.

As a patriot who values personal autonomy, I also value the importance of communication, something that is oftentimes corrupted by our ever-changing digital world. The media plays a significant role in shaping public opinion, and as such, it is important for them to remain objective in their reporting.

However, in the status quo, that very notion is challenged with fake news and advocacy reporting. This inherently infringes on personal autonomy by inhibiting an individual from making decisions based on their own values. This has led to a polarized society, where people only consume information that confirms their beliefs and dialogue is stifled.

As a patriot, I believe that we have a responsibility to learn from those around us by engaging in meaningful conversations, sometimes with people who hold different views from us. We have an obligation to listen to others and understand their perspectives. That is the only way to ensure personal autonomy.

Through conversation and communication, we will better our nation one word at a time. Through communication, we can lead our world to solutions that focus on a common group and a shared vision for all.

As a patriot, I also believe that we must look to the future, and give back to our communities. Being a patriot means having pride in your nation and doing anything in your power to work and make this nation a better place. So in the future, I will help motivate my generation to have pride in this nation. I personally want to be a lawyer, and that is how I plan to give back to my community the most.

To me, patriotism is questioning the way the world is. To me, patriotism is understanding that the world is moldable, and it is our obligation to work and make meaningful changes. As citizens, it is our responsibility to engage in meaningful conversations, exchange ideas, and hold those in power accountable. It seems to me that my generation has forgotten what it really means to be a patriot, so join me in restoring that value to each and every one of my peers.

Remains of the base that was used for training of the 10th Mountain Division Soldiers stand Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2023, at Camp Hale, on the day that President Joe Biden designated it as a National Monument. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Andrew Austin, Eagle Valley High School

Patriotism is the idea of service and commitment to one’s country. This word is often painted as one synonymous with the image of revolutionary soldiers fighting for America’s independence or soldiers going out to war. However, patriotism is not exclusively limited to those who put their lives on the line, but also those who support the country from within the country.

My idea of patriotism has been heavily influenced by the veteran in my family, Grandpa Jerry. My Grandpa Jerry loves nothing more than to have a set of ears to listen to his ramblings, ranging from the work he puts in on his old jeep, the spreadsheets he keeps track of regarding everything from finances to what he eats for breakfast, and his “accountant humor.”

My image of patriotism is synonymous with the image in my head of my Grandpa wearing his old uniform, riding around in his restored jeep on the Fourth of July, driving with other veterans in the back. And my Grandpa’s humble life has always been centered around one thing: helping others. From when he was young and serving in the military to doing payroll at the supermarket he worked at, he always saw how he could help others.

He discussed how forgetting one zero in his field could be the difference in someone else’s quality of life and hence it was his duty to support those around him. That sense of duty of supporting others is what patriotism means to me.

As I step forth into the next portion of my life, I am left with many opportunities set in front of me. As I look forward to beginning studying engineering this fall, I think of how I can continue to apply patriotism to my own life. I have already participated in community service at an elementary school and greenhouse, and also have been an active part in my school’s National Honor Society, setting up school events and tutoring my fellow students.

I want to support those around me, in any way I can. Even if I may not find myself in the front lines, getting the glory of those who put their lives on the line, I can also help support my country and the people within it by focusing on the details. To be a patriot is to owe it to your fellow countrymen to not forget a zero and support them as best as possible.

Veterans salute the flag for the National Anthem. Madison Rahhal/Special to the Daily

Diego Heredia, Vail Christian High School

The Oxford dictionary describes patriotism as devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country, however, since my father is a Marine Corps veteran, patriotism holds somewhat of a different meaning to me. I have always seen patriotism as doing what is best for the country and supporting it. Patriotism can take form in many ways.

For some it is running for a political office, so that you can influence the country in some way, so that the United States can become a better place overall. One of the other ways, and arguably more honorable, to show one’s patriotism is the way that my dad and hundreds of others have done so, serving in the military for the United States.

Having more influence from the latter, patriotism revolves more around the service of hundreds of military members around the nation. Patriotism to me is sacrifice for the nation, regardless of who lives in it and who is running it. It is having a greater love for the freedoms that our nation provides regardless if you accept what others say or practice. Patriotism to me is such a strong love and respect for our country that you would be willing to die for someone’s freedom of speech even if what they say is the complete opposite of what you believe.

These are all inspired by my father, since he fought in a foreign war my dad knows what it truly means to

risk his life to protect the nation. As a result, he would often remind me about what he fought for, and that it was to protect the United States and its people.

People gather in the streets of Vail Village during the Vail America Days parade on July 4, 2022. . Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

William Belisle, Red Canyon High School

What does patriotism mean to me? Well, I have multiple thoughts on that. I could say that the literal definition of patriotism by Oxford language is “the quality of being patriotic; devotion to and vigorous support for one’s country.”

To me, that sounds more like nationalism than patriotism since it talks about the country itself. I could also say that patriotism is the proud American who lights fireworks on the Fourth of July and displays the flag on their home, but that isn’t all being patriotic means. Patriotism to me isn’t just being loyal and devoted to a country or showing pride over where you live, but being devoted to the people of said country and protecting their rights and freedoms.

To start on specifically about being devoted to the country and the people, a great way of doing this is to do some level of community service. For some, it could be to help the starving and homeless or to help the next generation’s lives. For others, it could be to volunteer as a firefighter or even enlist into the military. Since I’m not the military type, I help and improve the community around me.

With the Youth Equity Stewardship, we help students in the school district with the issues of equity among race, age, gender, ability, and anything in between. By making sure to benefit the lives of all fellow students, and in turn, fellow Americans, I show that I care about the people around me and the people in this country.

Next, when it comes to showing pride, celebrating your country’s heritage is important. Just as it’s good to celebrate the nation’s independence, you should also mourn the loss and respect the veterans that stand. Thanking someone for their service goes a long way to boost both your patriotism and theirs. By showing them respect for what they’ve sacrificed, they feel good to have defended you and where you stand. By

mourning the men and women who died for the nation and its people, it boosts the feelings of wanting to serve your nation and the people however you can.

Finally, for protecting the rights and freedoms of us all. Speaking up to injustice is very important. For example, If I was not allowed to speak my mind on a topic I feel passionately about, I’ll still speak up and defend my justifications for doing so. All actions have consequences, varying between positive and negative or neutral. Just because you spoke doesn’t mean you’ll be heard. The patriotic thing to do would be to still fight for what you and your fellow citizens believe in. If freedoms and rights are being suppressed, it is the right thing to do to fight back.

Do I consider myself patriotic? Yes, I do. I celebrate America’s highs and mourn and honor its lows along with contributing to the community around me in anyway I know that I’ll be effective. If it came down to it, I would do what I must in order to uphold to my beliefs and my pride to my nation and the people within it.