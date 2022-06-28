What does patriotism mean to you? Winning essays from Eagle County high school graduates

Editor’s note: Each year, graduating high school seniors in Eagle County can apply for a scholarship from the VFW Post in Minturn by writing an essay on patriotism. The Vail Daily is running a sampling of essays, with permission from the authors, ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Leah Dudley, Eagle Valley High School

I believe patriotism is a term that should be left for everyone to interpret in their own ways. I think this word can differ for everyone, but at the end of it all, it still has a baseline definition of having passion and belief in your country.

This term can be used in a broad sense, which leaves room for everyone to experience it individually.

Many people, like me, are born in a country and continue to live there for the majority of their lives. During which, they gain a bond with where they live. For me, the United States is my home and the country in which I show patriotism. Not only was I born here, but I understand all of the history that has created this land of freedom.

However, the main reason I can call the United States my home is because of my grandparents. Originally, they were born overseas and came to the US seeking opportunity. After seeing what the United States had to offer, they chose to create new beginnings here. In the 1980s, they went through the naturalization process and decided to give up their loyalty to Britain and took oath as United States citizens.

The Fourth of July holiday means so much more than simply wearing the colors red, white, and blue. This day represents a time for them to reflect on everything the U.S. provided. For my entire childhood, I spent this holiday with my mom’s side of the family, showing respect to our nation. Each year, I enjoyed riding in my Grandfather’s antique convertible waving back at the masses of people attending the Steamboat parades.

Looking back, I now understand the true meaning of patriotism. Patriotism touches my heart deeply, and I have felt the impact of both of my grandparents’ loyalty to the United States. My father’s side of the family chose to defend our country through their service, while my mother’s side chose the United States over their birth country. I have learned that waving the United States flag is not a simple motion, but a great honor.

Julia Shay, Battle Mountain High School

Growing up I always felt safe, I was able to be a carefree young kid. I was trusted to walk to the park without my parents, bake by myself, and, once I was old enough, I could go out and play with the neighborhood kids for nighttime games of capture the flag. This freedom within my mountainous hometown still left me feeling safe.

As I continued to grow, I found safety in my religion. I have felt safe to be proudly Jewish, even though I am a minority in my town. I was always able to peacefully experience my form of religion and discuss our similarities and differences with those around me. The ability to do so was yet another aspect of life that has made me feel secure.

More recently, my security has come from knowledge. Between my knowledge and the extensive knowledgeable people within my nation, this same sense of safety has allowed me the ability to be carefree even in the least stable of times. From the start of COVID to the recent disasters in Ukraine, I have managed to still feel secure. While these situations are clearly the opposite of safe for many, however, I have recently found security in the knowledge of the people. The knowledge our nation has provided during these tough times has given me safety and comfort.

This is what patriotism is to me: pride. I am proud that throughout my life I have been able to feel this sense of security. I am proud to have been confident in the knowledge of our country. I am proud to have been openly Jewish, explore my hometown, and continue to learn without feeling unsafe.

The Colors are presented during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park in Edwards. The event remembers those who lost their lives in active service.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Eva Thomas, Vail Mountain School

Patriotism by definition is: the quality of being patriotic; the devotion to and vigorous support of one’s country. Patriotism to me is love, and freedom. The love and appreciation to one’s country and the freedom to express this said love.

America is a beautiful and unique country, even with its flaws, especially over the last few years, there has been a lack of patriotism due to the judgment of government and citizen actions. I agree with a lot of these ideals, and I too have judged the government, but the beautiful thing is, I have the freedom and ability to speak my mind about these opinions that I share with my fellow Americans, whereas in other countries I could be potentially judged heavily or worse.

As a dual citizen of the United States and Australia, with love for both countries I am native to, I am able to explore the strengths and weaknesses and beauty in both. One does not have to be loyal to only one nation, especially when they have two equally as special homes. It is remarkable how patriotism can work, to love one’s country no matter where in the world, or what the time. I have been able to explore and appreciate two cultures that have their similarities and differences, it gives me the opportunity to pick and choose and see who I want to be in the world.

To me patriotism is freedom and love, patriotism is something more than just the vigorous support for one’s country, someone who is patriotic does not have to have the American flag on everything they own, it is the gratitude for one’s privileges and opportunities.

Kylee Hughes, Eagle Valley High School

During our government class, we were having a group discussion about what it means to be a good citizen of the United States. I replied that being a good citizen means you are patriotic and support your country. You also follow laws while expressing yourself positively. Finally, you stand for the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem.

A student disagreed with me, explaining that because we live in the United States, we are granted freedom of speech/expression, therefore, you do not need to stand for the pledge or national anthem. While the First Amendment is what makes our country so great, standing for these things is not about our freedoms, standing is granting respect for what our flag represents. The American Flag is a symbol for the freedoms, strength, opportunities, and hope that our country has to offer.

Recognizing that these are some of the few things that America represents, it is important to also show devotion to the flag. Respect for the flag is crucial. That’s one of the things that I believe patriotism is.

Another aspect of being patriotic is demonstrating love and support toward America, no matter the circumstances. Over the years, the United States has not been all that “united.” Our nation has divided greatly and often it takes a tragedy for us to become one again. Especially with the greater divide due to political parties, people often forget how to support the country because they are too busy arguing with their own citizens. When we are not united, we are not as strong and with strength comes numbers. Because we have a large multitude of citizens, it’s important to show patriotism by supporting and loving despite the happenings in the nation.

All in all, people from all over the world would love to live in America. Therefore, as citizens, we must recognize the privilege we have and show love and support for our beloved country. Be proud to be an American.