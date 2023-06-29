What does patriotism mean to you? Winning essays from Eagle County high school students

Editor’s note: Each year, graduating high school seniors in Eagle County can apply for a scholarship from the VFW Post in Minturn by writing an essay on patriotism. The Vail Daily is running a sampling of essays, with permission from the authors, ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Jack Josef, Eagle Valley High School

My earliest remembrance of “patriotism” was my dad grilling hot dogs and boiling corn on the cob right after saluting the red, white, and blue flag.

The Fourth of July was always a special celebration day for our family every summer — parades and all. If being patriotic was this much fun, then it must be a great thing.

Later on, my grandfather told me stories of his many years serving in the U.S. Marine Corps — defending his country’s interests as a fighter pilot. I was able to feel the love, devotion, and sense of pride that he felt in protecting our country and making the world a better place.

His work allowed American citizens to freely exercise the constitutional values that this great nation was founded on. Like freedom of the press, free speech, and the belief that one is innocent until proven guilty. I know I have personally benefited in my student journalist role at Eagle Valley High School. I have covered local news, school activities, upcoming events, and even controversial opinion pieces important to the student population.

There are many ways of practicing patriotism, like honoring servicemen and veterans (or even a policeman or first responders), exercising your right to vote, and treating every member of America with respect, fairness, and equality. Recently, I took on a project that involved interviewing and filming several veterans. We hope to bring awareness and recognition to those who have served.

Its lesson taught me so much about the deep-seated feelings and reasons why people choose to possibly sacrifice life and limb to protect the country’s beliefs that they value.

Freedom is not free. Their patriotism has provided support to the U.S.A. that allows us all to exercise our precious freedoms and lifestyles.

I hope to instill this sense of honor in how I live my life and move forward into the future.

I am proud to be an American.

Garrett Fonda salutes the United States flag during the presentation of the colors for Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy’ss commencement in Wolcott on Friday, May 19, 2023. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Kyle Ross, Battle Mountain High School

As the son of a family deep in military heritage, I have grown up with a profound understanding of the sacrifices and dedication required of those who serve our country. My father, uncles, and grandfather have all played significant roles in the military, and their service has inspired me to strive for excellence in all that I do. They have passed down to me the values of integrity, duty, and sacrifice, which have become the foundation of my own sense of patriotism.

In addition to my military family heritage, I am also proud to be a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. This organization is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the American Revolution and the values upon which our nation was founded. Through my involvement in the Sons of the American Revolution, I have learned about the history of our country and the many sacrifices made by those who fought for our independence.

For me, patriotism goes beyond simply loving my country. It is about feeling a deep sense of pride and responsibility to uphold the values and ideals that make America great. As an Eagle Scout, I have had the opportunity to translate this sense of duty into action through service projects that benefit both my community and the country at large.

One of my proudest accomplishments was completing my Eagle Scout project at the Red Cliff Cemetery, which involved creating a dedicated kiosk with a map of local veteran locations and cleaning veteran headstones. This project not only allowed me to pay tribute to those who have served our country, but also gave me a deeper understanding of the sacrifices made by our military members and their families.

As I continue to pursue my own path, I am inspired by the legacy of service and sacrifice that has been passed down through my family. I am driven to make a positive impact in my community and in the world around me and to use my skills and knowledge to create a better future for all Americans.

In the end, patriotism is not just about waving a flag or singing the national anthem. It is about embodying the values of service, sacrifice, and duty, and using those values to make a positive impact in the world. As a member of a military family and as an Eagle Scout, I am proud to continue this legacy of service and to do my part to build a brighter future for our country.

Wreaths are laid across veterans’ graves during the Wreaths Across America effort Saturday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Eagle. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Kyleena Lathram, Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy

“Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country,” President John F.

Kennedy said.

For me, this quote from Kennedy sums up patriotism. My relatives fought in the Civil War and World War II. They did not fight for this country because they had to but instead because they wanted to. They were patriots fighting for this country and what they believed in.

My ancestor, who fought in the Civil War, ran away from home to enlist in the Union Army while still underage. He had a strong conviction that he needed to be helping his fellow man and stand up for his country. I have the accordion he played in the Union Army and letters he wrote where he talked about his beliefs in what he was doing.

My great-grandfather, who fought in WWII, knew he wanted to be on a path to fight for his country when he attended West Point Military Academy. He ended up having a long military career working for the Pentagon and being head of covert operations for the U.S. Army during WWII.

Some of my relatives have chosen to show their patriotism by serving this country in military service, but I believe this is not the only way to show your patriotism for your country. Patriotism in your country is giving back to your country and helping your fellow man, whether in military service, other civil services professions, or volunteerism.

We all love our country and our fellow Americans and want to make it the best it can be. I have chosen a path to help my fellow man and be a patriot by going into medicine and contributing to the health care system. After I obtain my undergraduate degree, I plan to attend physician assistant school. Through my medical issues and losing sight in one eye, I want to help others by giving back to society and doing that by working in medicine, but I do not want to stop there.

I also love volunteering my time. I plan to use my medical experience by working with nonprofits that help veterans or volunteering for an organization like Doctors Without Borders. The central premise I want people to understand is that all of us can be patriots for our country.

Those serving our country in military service sometimes make the ultimate sacrifice, but it does not mean that the rest of us cannot sacrifice to be patriots and help our fellow man. I urge everyone to think about what patriotism means to them and how they can show their patriotism for our wonderful country and all the freedoms it grants us.

Jeeps and crowds help make up the Vail America Days parade Monday, July 4, 2023, in Vail. Thousands descended on Vail for the parade. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Lily Whelan, Battle Mountain High School

Patriotism has a very special meaning and connection to me. I have many family members who have served in the military, most notably, my two uncles. I am very proud of both of my uncles. My uncle Joseph Whelan was a colonel in the Special Forces and actively fought in various battles throughout the Middle East. My uncle James Whelan was a colonel and flight surgeon with the Air Force, serving tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Many feel that to be a patriot one must serve in the armed forces, however, to me, being a patriot doesn’t necessarily mean fighting in the armed forces. For me, being a patriot means defending our country and our constitution against threats both foreign and domestic. Some of these threats emanate outside our borders, such as when a foreign government hacks into our Pentagon. Yet, other threats reside within our own borders, such as demonstrations where our own civilians burn the American flag in protest.

Our flag serves as a symbol of American pride and should never be burned or defaced in protest, regardless of your displeasure. Patriotism implies many different things — bravery, selflessness, grit, determination, and maybe most important of all, integrity. I view integrity as choosing to always “do the right thing” even in the face of adversity.

Patriotism is not easy to define and means many different things to me. I am proud of all those who have sacrificed, were selfless, and served in the military. I am currently in rehabilitation for a traumatic brain injury that I sustained in 2021. For this reason, I hold a special place in my heart for those who have suffered a similar type of injury while serving our country. At this time, I may not have the calling to serve firsthand, but I greatly admire and respect those who have, and I know I will continue to defend my country and support those who serve in other ways.

Phillip D’Andrea, Battle Mountain High School

To me, patriotism can be shown in many ways, not strictly by serving in the military. Patriotism to me is giving back to my community and conserving the natural environment. Through my time involved with the local Boy Scout Troop 231, I have done many volunteering service projects through multiple

nonprofits to give back to my community.

I have also honored veterans during the VFW Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies by replacing the flags of deceased veterans at the Red Cliff and Minturn cemeteries and attending the Freedom Park memorial ceremonies. By doing these things, I am a patriot to my local community by making the effort

to take care of the environment and honor local heroes that should be remembered.

Veterans need to be remembered to honor their service and what they have done to make our country a better place, so as U.S. citizens, we should pay that respect and never forget their service to us. Similarly, if people do not make the effort to preserve our natural environment, the U.S. will not be able to maintain its natural beauty in the future and the beautiful U.S. soil that we have today will be forgotten.

I do my part by making sure my impact on the environment is minimal, through all the adventures I do. For example, I have volunteered with the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance to maintain and protect our local bike trails since I use them often. I want to make sure that the natural beauty and recreation I enjoy today, especially in the beautiful Vail Valley, are preserved for future generations of Americans.

My idea of patriotism is personal because I have a passion for the environment and I enjoy using and spending time in the beautiful American outdoors. I would like to carry this idea of patriotism with me through my college experience and studies, so I can be the best citizen and steward of the U.S. environment that I can be.

Patriotism can be defined as many different ideas for different people. Giving back to my community and making an effort to preserve my natural environment are just a few examples of how I would define

patriotism. I make this effort to incorporate patriotism into my life so I can honor and care for the great country I am privileged to live in.