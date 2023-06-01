What Eagle County residents should know about flooding risks before the water and debris flows

As the weather warms, officials are urging residents to be prepared, and to check if they have current flood insurance.

Eagle River Fire Protection District/courtesy photo

Amid spring showers and the annual runoff in the High Country comes the reminder for homeowners, renters and businesses to review their flood risk and preparedness.

The challenge, however, is that risk varies throughout Eagle County.

Spring runoff in the valley typically peaks between mid-May and mid-June. The risk of flooding comes at various other times, however, including monsoon season later in the summer and during sustained periods of warm temperatures.

This year, Birch Barron, the county’s director of emergency management, said there hasn’t been any reason to be concerned.

According to the county’s emergency services page, Eagle River levels are forecasted to begin declining after June 1.

“It’s so unpredictable. This is the hard part. It is pretty safe to say that if you’re well outside of the floodplain that it’s very unlikely that you’ll be impacted by floods during this time of year, during the riverine flooding season,” Barron said.

The last time the county saw any riverine flooding — when rivers overflow their banks — was in 2019, he added.

“I think most of our unincorporated county and our municipalities have done a good job of not building structures or infrastructure in the floodplains. So our river basins, for the most part, are able to handle a pretty high volume of water without impacting people or structures,” Barron said.

To attempt to understand the risk, the county and local municipalities leverage multiple data sources and resources. One source is a bi-weekly coordination call with hydrologists at the National Weather Service and the State Department of Natural Resources, Barron said. These meetings review data including snowpack charts, snow-water equivalent, weather and climate forecasts, river and stream volume, and more.

“So we’ve got traditional data — in the form of graphs and charts and probabilistic modeling — but we’ve also got a lot of just really strong information sharing and coordination networks among the partners so that we know hopefully before anything gets impacted and then can coordinate public safety resources to help protect whatever structures infrastructure we can,” Barron said.

“Who will be impacted if we have floods is really variable based on very specific drainages,” he said, adding that there’s variability “depending on how quickly and when certain drainages run off and what the river volume looks like at the time they do see those rapid melts.”

Currently, individuals who are unsure if they live within a floodplain can visit the county’s website to view a map modeling the local floodplains . These floodplains are based on historic flooding, Barron said, adding that there’s always a large asterisk attached.

“The hard part is that all we know about our changing climate is that historical models are not a good predictor of future risk,” he said. “It’s generally accepted that riverine flooding will be less likely, but not unlikely going forward because we’re in this extended period of drought, but that flash flood becomes more likely. Flash floods are not reflected on the floodplains.”

In July 2021, heavy rain caused several mudslides throughout the town of Avon.

Town of Avon/Courtesy photo

Flash flooding carries a higher risk in Eagle County. These incidents are caused by sudden, excessive rainfall, which can cause overflow of rivers and streams, as well as debris, flows and mudslides.

“Generally we see that drying drought trend that we’ve been in continuing, but at the same time, we have shorter duration, high-intensity rainfall events,” Barron said. “Just because you have an ongoing drought doesn’t necessarily mean that you don’t get flash flooding. So you’re getting less moisture throughout the year, typically, but when it does come down, it’s coming down hard and heavy, still causing flooding and debris flows in unpredictable ways.”

The most recent example is the mudslides that occurred in July 2021 in Avon. The rain event dropped between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain within an hour, causing water and mud to flood and overwhelm the town’s roads, sidewalks, residences and drainage infrastructure.

Local municipalities as well as the county offer various resources including preparedness tips, sandbags, river gauges, floodplain mapping and more for residents to understand risk and be prepared.

Flood insurance

“If they are in a floodplain or are in an area that might experience flash flooding, there’s a wide variety of things people can do once they understand the hazard and understand the risk a little bit better to help make sure that those flood waters, if they do rise, don’t end up impacting their home or property,” Barron said, adding that the first thing is understanding what their insurance covers.

According to the National Flood Insurance Program, one inch of floodwater can cause up to $25,000 in damage.

And damage from floods and debris flows is also not typically covered by most insurance policies for homeowners, renters and businesses. Barron recommends residents and business owners talk to their insurance provider and review the National Flood Insurance Program.

Mud flows through the upper parking lot of the Walking Mountains Science Center’s Avon Tang Campus during the mudslide on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Walking Mountains Science Center/Special to the Daily

This program is managed by FEMA and provides flood insurance to property owners, renters and businesses through various insurance agencies. The costs, coverage and waiting period are all factors one should consider in finding a policy.

“I think the hardest part is after any disaster, people assume that there will be some protective mechanism in place to help them rebuild and recover after the impacts of a flood,” Barron said. “We’re very good at keeping people alive and trying to protect whatever structures, infrastructure we can. But at the end of the day, if you experience flood loss, there are not a lot of safety nets if you aren’t having these conversations with your insurance providers and making sure that you are able to cover any financial loss that might occur from a flood.”