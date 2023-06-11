‘Whatever it is, do it for you’: Mirna Valerio inspires on the CoLab stage at Mountain Games in Vail

Mirna Valerio speaks on the CoLab stage about her career as a speaker, influencer, and ultra-runner.

Mirna “The Mirnavator” Valerio is a speaker, author, ultra-runner, and influencer who encourages everyone to follow their outdoors and athletic passions, especially if it means breaking barriers. During her CoLab talk on Friday, she spoke of her experience as a plus-sized, Black girl from Brooklyn who found her love for running through field hockey tryouts at The Masters School, a boarding school in upstate New York.

When she was 13, on her first day of high school, Valerio tried out for the field hockey team. She had never run on grass before. If she made the team, it would be her first time ever playing a team sport. The tryouts consisted of a running warmup, followed by a timed mile. “I did not come in last, which I was very proud about,” Valerio said. Valerio was exhausted by the warmup and timed mile alone. “And then, we had two-and-a-half hours of practice,” she said.

During practice, the team did line drills, a prolonged sprinting exercise meant to test and improve aerobic fitness. “I’m not doing well. I’m also asthmatic. I’d also never done this amount of physical anything before,” Valerio recounted. As she struggled behind the rest of the team, the coach ran up to her. Rather than turning her away, the coach acknowledged the effort Valerio was putting in, and told her to return the next day. “And that was the moment that changed my life,” said Valerio.

“She allowed me to stay on the team, and because of that I wanted to get good at running, because that was the thing that I was having the most trouble with,” said Valerio. The next day, fighting soreness, Valerio returned to the field to run. She began a daily practice of running at six in the morning. “I’m a morning person, and running through the dew, and smelling the wild onions on the side of the field — I just grew to love it and how it set up my day. Of course, I didn’t have the language back then, when I was 13, 14, to express that, but that’s exactly what it did. It allowed me to wake up and feel really good about myself,” Valerio said.

“I get this feeling of accomplishment, of real connection to what I do as an athlete, when I’m here.” — Mirna Valerio, ultra-runner and influencer

Finding her love for running as a young person did not lead directly to Valerio becoming an ultrarunner. In 2008, after some time off from running and a health scare, Valerio got on the treadmill, ran a painful mile, and set a goal to run 5K races again. Five kilometers turned into 10 kilometers, which turned into half marathons, and marathons and trail marathons followed. “It just ignited in me this need, and want, and desire to go longer and longer,” she said of running her first marathon.

In 2012, at the finish line of a New Jersey trail marathon, Valerio saw her friend and expected him to congratulate her. He did not. Instead, he instructed her to run the 50-kilometer version of the race the following year. She signed up as soon as registration opened, and she ran her first ultra-marathon in 2013. “It was really hard, and I was like, ‘this is what I want to do,'” Valerio said.

Valerio has used her own experience as a woman with intersecting marginalized identities — she is plus-sized and Black — to emphasize the capacity that outdoors and athletic activities have to be more accommodating to people with varied backgrounds. She initially gained fame through her blog, Fat Girl Running, and then through her social media platforms, including her Instagram, @themirnavator, as she captured her experiences running ultramarathons, and then branching into biking and skiing.

Valerio recently purchased a nearly 24-acre piece of property in Vermont, with the purpose of using the land to cultivate further diversity and inclusivity in the outdoors. She intends to create a space “where people who don’t really have easy access to the outdoors can come — and I’m talking about people of marginalized communities, where they don’t have easy access, (because outdoors spaces are) usually very predominantly white spaces — can come and have an amazing experience in the outdoors.”

Vail holds a special place in Valerio’s heart. “I get this feeling of accomplishment, of real connection to what I do as an athlete, when I’m here,” she said. In 2018, Valerio successfully completed the TransRockies Run, a six-day, 120-mile race from Buena Vista to Beaver Creek, after running 75 miles of the race the previous year. The final day takes place between Vail and Beaver Creek, beginning in Vail Village. Completing the final day, despite its challenges — runners had to complete 25 miles with 5,200 feet of vertical gain, after running 95 miles over the previous five days — is what made Vail so special to Valerio. “I started early and I did it. The lodgepole pines, the aspens, all of that is cemented into my memory,” she said. She has also skied Vail, and highlighted her love for the back bowls. “It is Disneyland here,” she said.

At this year’s Mountain Games, Valerio returned to Vail in a different capacity. “I get to do a 5K and a 10K while I’m here, and some yoga, and I get to speak, and tell my story and to really inspire people to just get out there and do stuff,” she said.

Valerio had a final inspirational message for those looking to follow her example of pursuing outdoor dreams, regardless of the obstacles: “Whatever it is, do it, do it for you. Do it for your mental health, your physical health, and if spiritual health is a thing that you do, do it for your spiritual health, too.”