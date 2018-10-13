Just about two months away from the start of the 11th annual Dew Tour at Breckenridge Ski Resort, Dew Tour representatives on Thursday said this year’s superpipe event will be “strategically modified.”

“Offering a variety of freestyle elements built above and below the actual pipe,” wrote Dew Tour spokeswoman Melissa Gulloti in an email, “creating a longer (by approximately 150 feet), more technical superpipe event for the athletes.”

Gulloti added that the superpipe will be different from last year’s, in part, due to the fact that the 2017 Dew Tour event had to adhere to United States Ski & Snowboard Association regulations, as last year’s event also served as an official qualifier for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

Also new this year at the Dew Tour will be the G.W.R. (Girls Who Ride) Girls Amateur Ski and Snowboard competition as part of the Dew Tour’s “Streetstyle” course in downtown Breckenridge.

THURSDAY DEC. 13

This year’s Dew Tour — which is free and open to the public — will start on Thursday Dec. 13 at Breckenridge’s Peak 8 with women’s ski slopestyle finals, men’s and women’s snowboard adaptive finals and the ski team challenge.

