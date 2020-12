What’s open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Vail?

Reservations are highly recommended this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as local restaurants are booking up quick. (Reservations to go skiing are, on the other hand, opening up.)

If you’re favorite restaurant or establishment isn’t listed, give them a call. Hours are subject to change.

Many people working in the restaurant industry are dressed for work instead of spending time with family and friends, so be courteous, kind and be flexible — and, enjoy your meal.

Vail

La Tour’s “crystal cabins” in Vail seat up to four people and offer diners a uniquely intimate, cozy experience.

Dominique Taylor/Special to the Daily

Almresi Vail

Christmas Eve: Booked

Christmas Day: Booked

http://www.almresi-vail.com

970-470-4174

The Blue Cow

Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

http://www.blucowvail.com

970-476-2013

Blue Moose Pizza

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

bluemoosepizza.com

970-476-8666

Big Bear Bistro

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

http://www.bigbearbistro.com

970-445-1007

Bol

Christmas Eve: Noon to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Noon to 9 p.m.

http://www.bolvail.com

970-476-5300

Elway’s

Christmas Eve: Booked

Christmas Day: Booked

http://www.elways.com

970-754-7818

El Segundo

Christmas Eve: Noon to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Noon to 10 p.m.

http://www.elsegundovail.com

970-763-5470

Fall Line Kitchen

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

http://www.falllinevail.com

970-470-4803

Garfinkel’s

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

garfsvail.com

970-476-3789

La Bottega

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

labottegavail.com

970-476-0280

La Tour

Christmas Eve: 3-10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 3-10 p.m.

latour-vail.com

970-476-4403

Loaded Joe’s

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

http://www.loadedjoes.com

970-479-2883

Local Joe’s Pizza

Christmas Eve: Delivery until 11 p.m.

Christmas Day: Delivery until 11 p.m.

http://www.localjoespizza.com

970-476-2222

Los Amigos

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

http://www.losamigosvail.com

970-476-5847

Montauk Seafood Grill

Christmas Eve: 4-9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 4-9:30 p.m.

http://www.montaukvail.com

970-476-2601

Mountain Standard

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

mtnstandard.com

Northside Grab & Go

Christmas Eve: Open

Christmas Day: Closed

970-688-5676

Pazzo’s Pizzeria

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

http://www.pazzospizza.com

970-476-9026

Pepi’s Bar & Restaurant

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

pepis.com/dining

970-476-5626

The Red Lion

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

http://www.theredlion.com

970-476-7676

Root & Flower

Christmas Eve: 2-10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 2-10 p.m.

rootandflowervail.com

970-470-4189

Russell’s Restaurant

Christmas Eve: Booked

Christmas Day: Booked

http://www.russellsvail.com

970-476-6700

Sundaes

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

http://www.sundaeicecream.com

970-479-1705

Sweet Basil (reservations required)

Christmas Eve: Noon to 3 p.m., 5-9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Noon to 3 p.m., 5-9 p.m.

sweetbasilvail.com

970-476-0125

The Little Diner

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

thelittlediner.com

Two Arrows Coffee

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

http://www.twoarrowscoffee.com

970-7635101

Vail Brewing Co.

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to close

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to close

http://www.vailbrewingco.com

970-470-4622

Vail Chophouse

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

vailchophouse.com

970-477-0555

Vendetta’s

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

vendettasvail.com

970-476-5070

Westside Cafe

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

westsidecafe.net/

7 Hermits Brewing

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

7hermitsbrewing.com

970-470-4028

Avon/Beaver Creek

Splendido at the Chateau in Beaver Creek has yurts available for diners to experience this winter.



Agave

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

agaveavon.com

970-748-8666

Avon Bakery & Deli

Christmas Eve: 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

avonbakerydeli.com

970-949-3354

Beaver Creek Chophouse

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

beavercreekchophouse.com

970-845-0555

Blue Moose Pizza

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

bluemoosepizza.com

970-845-8666

China Garden Restaurant

Christmas Eve: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

avonchinagarden.com

970-949-4986

Dusty Boot Saloon

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

dustybootbeavercreek.com

970-748-1146

Ein Prosit

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

einprosit.net

970-949-7730

Ekahi Grill

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. 8 p.m.

ekahigrill.com

970-393-5462

Fiesta Jalisco

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

fiestajalisco.net

970-845-8088

Golden Eagle Inn & Restaurant

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

thegoldeneagleinn.com

970-949-1940

Hooked

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

hookedbc.com

970-949-4321

Maya

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

richardsandoval.com

970-790-5500

Northside Kitchen

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

thenorthsidekitchen.com

970-949-1423

Nozawa Sushi

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

nozawas.com

970-949-0330

Pazzo’s Pizzeria

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

pazzospizza.com

970-949-9900

Pho 20

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

pho20avon.com

970-748-3007

Ristorante Ti Amo

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m.to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

tiamovail.com

970-845-8153

Sauce on the Creek

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

sauceonthecreek.com

970-949-3291

Southside Benderz

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

thenorthsidekitchen.com

970-470-4730

Splendido at the Chateau

Christmas Eve: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

splendidorestaurant.com

970-845-8808

8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill

Christmas Eve: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

hyatt.com

970-827-6600

Edwards

Drunken Goat

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

drunkengoatco.com

970-926-1393

Etown

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

etowncolorado.com

970-926-4080

Fiesta’s Café & Cantina

Christmas Eve: 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

fiestascafe.com

970-926-2121

The Gashouse

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

gashouse-restaurant.com

970-926-3613

Gore Range Brewery

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

gorerangebrewery.com

970-926-2739

Henry’s Chinese Café

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

henryschinesecafeco.com

970-926-3050

Hovey & Harrison

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

hoveyandharrison.com

970-446-6830

Juniper Restaurant

Christmas Eve: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

http://www.juniperrestaurant.com

970-926-7001

Main St. Grill

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

mainstreetgrilledwards.com

970-926-2729

Village Bagel

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

villagebagel.co

970-855-2940

Woody’s Bar & Grill

Christmas Eve: 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

970-926-2756

Zino Ristorante

Christmas Eve: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

zinoristorante.com

970-926-0777

Eagle

Brush Creek Saloon

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

970-328-5279

Bonfire Brewing

Christmas Eve: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

bonfirebrewing.com

970-306-7113

Eagle Diner

Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Christmas Day: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

eagledinercolorado.com

970-328-1919

Gourmet China

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

gourmetchinaonline.com

970-328-0866

Moe’s Original BBQ

Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed

moesoriginalbbq.com

970-337-2277

Pazzo’s Pizzeria