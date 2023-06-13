What’s the buzz on bees in Vail? Betty Ford Alpine Gardens event focuses on how you can help pollinators

Learn about pollinators during National Pollinator Month at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens on June 14.

Knapp Ranch/Courtesy photo

June is national pollinator month, and the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens wants to share information on how you can create a good environment for bees and other pollinators. On Wednesday, the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens welcomes Carmen Weiland, the queen bee of honey operations and master beekeeper at Knapp Ranch in Edwards. Weiland will be hosting a workshop that is suited for all ages and includes honey tasting and education on how vital pollinators are to our environment.

“Right now, pollinators are emerging from hibernation or from eggs laid the summer before and they are hungry. It is important to have early blooming flowers, especially natives, that supply the nectar and pollen they are looking for,” said Nanette Kuich, education director at Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. “A continuous bloom of natives throughout the seasons will ensure a healthy population of pollinators will be able to be parents for next year’s generation, too.”

Did you know that there are almost 100 different species of native bees in Eagle County and almost 1,000 in Colorado? There are also 50 species of butterflies as well as moths and beetles. The popular broad-tailed and rufous hummingbirds that migrate to the mountains every summer to take advantage of the abundant wildflowers are also pollinators.

Even though Eagle County has a cooler climate, pollinators can adapt and thrive here.

“Colder temperatures keep pollinators from flying until they warm up in the morning. Fortunately, bumble bees, with their hairy bodies, are adapted to cooler temperatures and higher elevations. Hummingbirds slow down their heart rate to reduce their energy needs at night,” Kuich said.

“The cooler summers are great for the bees; they can spend more time foraging for nectar and pollen instead of collecting water to cool down the hive. A negative is a lack of nectar during the summer and fall. Over the past few years, we have had dry summers, so the nectar dries up in July, which causes the bees to get stressed and sick with what is called European foulbrood,” Weiland said.

To keep the bees healthier, Weiland suggests planting more pollinator-friendly plants that aren’t sprayed or grown with neonicotinoids to give the bees cleaner food.

“Bees and pollinators are getting sicker and sicker from the unhealthy and poisonous nectar and pollen they collect,” Weiland said.

Carmen Weiland is a master beekeeper at Knapp Ranch and will be leading the educational talk about pollinators on June 14 at the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens. Courtesy photo

Kuich suggests a few simple things people can do to help pollinators:

Replacing lawn deserts with areas of perennials, especially natives, that provide nectar, pollen, and host plants for adult and larval pollinators

Providing areas of bare earth for ground-dwelling bees

Leave the leaves in the fall. They are cover for the next generation of pollinators. Stems of shrubs and perennials are also great nesting sites for some of the native bees.

Eliminate the use of pesticides as much as possible

Weiland warns of what could happen if we don’t protect these tiny creatures that are an irreplaceable part of our ecosystems.

“When you speak with people, it’s surprising how many are still unaware of the decline of pollinators. In the next 50 to 100 years, people will be eating very unhealthy foods and will need to take many supplements and our life expectancy will most likely be impacted as well. You won’t see many native animals,” Weiland said.

Local honey samples will be available and you’ll also be able to purchase honey at the event. Knapp Harvest/Courtesy photo

The event will offer samples of local honey for tasting and you can purchase honey at the event. In addition to learning about native bees versus honey bees and the importance of native plants and the effects of pesticides, Weiland will also touch on apitherapy, which is a type of alternative medicine that uses honey bee products like honey, pollen, propolis, royal jelly and bee venom to help with ailments.

To sign up for the workshop, go to BettyFordAlpineGardens.org . The event is listed on the home page. The cost is $10 but it is free for members and volunteers.