What’s Working: Colorado’s summer jobs are disappearing 

Crew members Alex Chernov, 17, and Leo Agoi, 15, prepare food orders at a McDonald’s June 8, 2023, in Lakewood.

Olivia Sun/The Colorado Sun via Report for America

The summer job has evolved. There is still summer-heavy demand for gigs like lifeguards, rafting guides and camp counselors. But expectations of workers and employers have shifted in the past two years. Both can be pickier. Workers were able to demand more benefits and flexibility during the pandemic labor shortage. Employers, tired of getting ghosted by applicants during the pandemic, looked for ways to operate more efficiently and with a smaller crew. Companies like Walmart began focusing on hiring permanent workers rather than temporary seasonal ones, and went into last holiday season needing to hire fewer employees .

As workers returned, the applicant pool has grown larger even if the actual openings did not.

While it’s easy to point to the pandemic labor shortage for workforce shuffles and worker ennui, the data shows that the number of teenagers who work has been declining for decades.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Colorado’s population of 16- to 19-year-olds is the highest it’s been since 2000. But the percentage of this age group in the workforce has dropped to 39.9% from 55.4% two decades ago.

Read more from Tamara Chuang at ColoradoSun.com .

The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization dedicated to covering the people, places and policies that matter in Colorado. Read more, sign up for free newsletters and subscribe at coloradosun.com.