What’s your story? Vail Valley Voices promises to surprise, entertain when it returns to Route 6 Café

The Fabulous Femmes perform at the 2023 Vail Valley Voices event last spring. Speakers can share topics as stories, poems or songs.

Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

Everyone has a story and that is the idea behind Vail Valley Voices, an event presented by the Vail Valley Theatre Company to share stories and build community.

Vail Valley Voices is modeled after “The Moth Radio Hour,” a popular program launched over two decades ago that shares stories from an eclectic array of storytellers — from astronauts to hot dog eating contest winners — while reaching more than 1 million global listeners each week. Vail Valley Theatre Company member Beth Swearingen-Kuntz suggested the idea of hosting a local version of “The Moth Radio Hour” featuring locals and their stories. The idea gained traction and the Vail Valley Theatre Company featured a dozen storytellers at an event last spring and is bringing it back this Saturday.

“Our audience last year was so engaged with the unexpected stories from their neighbors and friends and they told us they were looking forward to hearing more,” said John Tedstrom, a longtime performer with the Vail Valley Theatre Company who has been in charge of guiding this year’s storytellers. “It was so entertaining, and I think people were surprised by what they learned about people they thought they knew, and what they learned from some new folks.”

The Vail Valley Theatre Company has cast the net out wide to find this year’s speakers.

“We put the word out through our normal channels like posters, emails and social posts, ads in the Vail Daily, word of mouth and we asked our Vail Valley Theatre Company members to reach out to friends,” Tedstrom said.

John Tedstrom of the Vail Valley Theatre Company has been working with this year’s Vail Valley Voices speakers and guiding them on topics and presentations. Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

Each storyteller will have five to seven minutes to share their story. The common theme is their connection to Vail. Why is Vail important to you, how did you get to Vail, etc. Some points are funny, some are more poignant, but all are worth listening to. Tedstrom said he hasn’t revealed too much about anyone’s story, but the list of storytellers has been revealed and they come from vast backgrounds and many topics will be covered.

Alex Brady — Robotics engineer at Steadman Philippon Research Institute

Michael Curry — Managing director of Curry Company

Liz Ferron — Local television and podcast personality

Helmut Fricker — Local celebrity and entertainer

James Guthrie — Teacher at Stone Creek Charter School

Ollie Holdstock — Owner of Route 6 Café and Lounge

Lisa Isom — Regional Development Director at Colorado Mountain College

Justine Ovalle — Youth pastor

Kelli Rohrig — Humanitarian, guide, landscape professional

Ciza Swanson — Youth mentor

Beth Swearingen-Kuntz — Local entertainer

Elizabeth Sullivan — Local real estate agent

Some of the topics will be shared through stories, some through poems and others through music.

Long-time local Greg Strahan shared life experiences at last spring’s Vail Valley Voices, which returns on Saturday to the Route 6 Cafe and Lounge. Vail Valley Theatre Company/Courtesy photo

“Storytelling is so much fun and it actually creates empathy and increases our understanding of each other, unlocks creativity and imagination and has great mental health benefits, relieving stress and anxiety by giving people an outlet to talk things out,” Tedstrom said. “Storytelling can improve listening skills, imagination, memory retention and helps people get in touch with their positive emotions. We believe everyone has a story to tell and that we can create a lot of positive change simply by asking ‘What’s your story?'”

Vail Valley Voices will take place at the Route 6 Café on Saturday, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and performances starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees and can be purchased at VailTheatre.org . The proceeds will go to the Vail Valley Theatre Company.