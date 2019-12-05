Where to park during Birds of Prey at Beaver Creek

Parking in the lower lots of Beaver Creek cost $10 before 1 p.m., and there are free shuttles to get spectators to the races.

Skier access?

As of Wednesday morning, there was no skier access to the races at Beaver Creek.

Parking

Spectator parking is available in the Beaver Creek Resort parking lots at the base — Elk and Bear lots. On race days, regularly scheduled free shuttles will bring spectators to the Vilar Performing Arts Center and the Birds of Prey Way expo area. Cost to park in the Elk and Bear lots is $10 before 1 p.m. and free after.

Spectators will need to walk from there to the Covered Bridge, where race shuttles depart to the races every 5-10 minutes. Skis and snowboards are not permitted on the race shuttles.

For more information on parking, call 970-949-4911 or visit the Birds of Prey website.

From the race shuttle drop-off location, there is a five-minute on-snow walk to Red Tail Stadium. Officials are asking spectators to allow one hour of travel time from the base of Beaver Creek Resort to Red Tail Stadium.

ADA access to the venue is available on request by calling 970-748-5901.

In addition to the Beaver Creek Bear and Elk lots, the town of Avon has free parking, with frequent shuttles either to the resort or to the resort’s lower lots with access to shuttles to the top. Visit avon.org for more information about parking in the town of Avon.

Transportation app

Formerly “Dial-A-Ride,” Village Connect offers up-to-date information on timing for all Beaver Creek bus routes, including the shuttle to the race venue. Download the app to receive alerts or look up information.