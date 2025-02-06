Where to watch Super Bowl LIX in the Vail Valley

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pose with the trophy during Super Bowl 59 Opening Night on Monday in New Orleans.

Brynn Anderson/AP

Editor’s note: This is a partial list of places doing events for the Super Bowl. Contact your favorite restaurant to see if they are doing any specials.

Where are you going to watch the big game on Sunday? With a kickoff time at 4:30 p.m., you can get a full day of skiing and snowboarding in before the first plate of nachos will be served. This year’s winners of the Vail Daily’s Best of the Vail Valley contest for Best Sports Bar are Bob’s Place, Etown Kitchen and Bar, Garfinkel’s, Main Street Grill and Remedy Bar, so those are obvious places to watch the Super Bowl. The Red Lion and Vendetta’s on Bridge Street are good spots as well. Here’s a breakdown of which bars and restaurants are doing what on Feb. 9.

Sit down and dine or have snacks and cocktails in the arcade at Chasing Rabbits. Joni Schrantz/EAT Magazine

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Vail

Chasing Rabbits – The Rabbit Hole at Chasing Rabbits has some of the biggest screens in the Vail Valley. Enjoy food and drink specials like beer buckets and appetizers like Rabbits in a Blanket. If the game is a blowout, you can have fun playing classic arcade games.

The Sebastian Vail – The chef has been having fun creating menu items for each Super Bowl team, such as Philly cheese steaks and Kansas City-style baby back ribs and cocktails like the K.C. Old Fashioned and the Phila Rita margarita. This menu will be served in the Leonora Lounge and The Gambit Bar.

Altitude Bar and Grill – Located in the Evergreen Lodge, the Altitude Bar & Grill has 20 TVs and a 100-inch television projection screen for viewing every play during this match up.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Cucina at Lodge at Vail – A tailgate-style buffet will feed your whole crew. The price includes two drinks and there are also draft beer and drink specials. $75 per person, children under 12 are $35 plus tax/gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 970-754-7872 or online at OpenTable.com .

El Segundo – Watch the game in El Segundo’s back dining room and order up their wings special. The regular menu will be available, too.

Vail Chophouse – You may hear the game while coming down to Lionshead. The stereo sound will be on so you can hear all the calls during the game and you can play Squares as well.

The Fitz – Tons of drink specials like $2 off any draft beer or well drink, $10 house wines by the glass, $5 well shots and food specials such as $20 pulled pork poutine, $12 buffalo wings and $12 cheese curds. Free parking at the Manor Vail Lodge.

Avanti – various packages are available and include a reserved table, food and drink bundles featuring canned beer and cocktails, bottles of wine and champagne and food platters ranging from wings and sliders to oysters and nigiri. To book a Super Bowl package, email sadie@avantifandb.com .

One of the most popular drinks ordered at the Minturn Saloon is the margarita. Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily archive

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Minturn

Minturn Saloon – Your Super Sunday could include skiing or snowboarding the Minturn Mile and then going to the Minturn Saloon. The game will be on four TVs in the bar and you’ll find 20% off appetizers, $10 margaritas, $4 Montucky Tall Boy beers and an extended happy hour.

The Crazy Chicken – This Minturn eatery is known for its wings but will be offering other appetizer specials and drink deals. Kyle Fowler, the owner, is a big Chiefs fan, so expect a heavy Kansas City vibe. There will also be $5, $10 and $20 Line Pools.

Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar – $4.25 Miller Lite and Coors Banquet Beer 16-ounce beer specials during the game and $5 pork sandwiches. Owner Mark Tamberino says “Go Eagles!”

Pool tables and bar games keep the crowd playing at Route 6 Cafe. Dominique Taylor Photography/taylordmedia@icloud.com

Where to watch the Super Bowl in EagleVail

Route 6 Café – Watch the game on their 15-foot screen and order $3 Pabst Blue Ribbon pints all day. Other food and drink specials available like six chicken wings for $8.50.

Coyote Cafe was the first bar in Beaver Creek, and thus has become a favorite spot for locals. Vail Daily archive

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Beaver Creek

Beaver Creek Chophouse – Grab an early dinner and watch the game. The stereo sound will be on so you can hear all the calls during the game and you can get into the Square pool.

Coyote Café – The Coyote Café has been a staple on the restaurant and bar scene at Beaver Creek for decades. Check it out and watch the game on the big screen while enjoying one of the Coyote Café’s fine tequilas.

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Avon

The Bloody Mary at Bob’s Place is made with infused vodka, onions, peppers, pickles and house-made bloody mix, garnished with a hearty skewer. Barry Eckhaus/EAT Magazine

Southside Benderz – If you need a New Belgium Brewing Company bike or Pacifico skis, stop in and sign up to win these prizes during the Super Bowl Party.

Ein Prosit – Enjoy Happy Hour pricing like $3.50 Stiegl drafts and Jager shots, Carlsberg cans, Montucky, OK Beers and Gruner Veltliner wines. Or drink an Aperol or Hugo spritz for $6. Food specials include a $3.50 Bar Dog or $3 off a Bavarian pretzel.

Bob’s Place – The go-to sports bar in Avon, Bob’s Place is the spot for wings and other pub fare, paired with pitchers of cold beer and TV screens galore.

Lobby Bar at the Westin Riverfront – Choose from Kansas City-style baby back ribs or if you’re a Philadelphia Eagles fan, go for the classic cheesesteak. Specialty cocktails include the Philadelphia Flying Eagle and KC Horsefeather.

Etown in Edwards serves family-friendly fare. Courtesy Photo

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Edwards

Craftsman – Watch the big game on Craftman’s many TVs while ordering $5 pints all night and there will be a special offering for wings. Please note that Craftman’s sister restaurant, Il Mago, will be closed for the Super Bowl.

Etown – $5 draft beer and happy hour-priced cocktails and a pair of Pacifico skis will be given away.

Find your friends at Capitol Public House in Eagle Ranch. Nate Peterson/Vail Daily

Where to watch the Super Bowl in Eagle

Capitol Public House – Super Bowl weekend marks the one year anniversary of this Eagle Ranch gastropub. Celebrate this milestone and the big game with $9 Old Fashioned cocktails, $15 burger and fries combo and $13 wings. Regular game day specials like $2 off draft beer and 9-inch pizzas for $12 will also be offered.

Second Street Tavern – Play Squares and enjoy the game on the multiple screens surrounding this Eagle hotspot.

Brush Creek Saloon – Known for its burgers, this longtime Eagle establishment is a safe bet for good sports viewing as well with multiple screens, beer on tap and other tasty bites.