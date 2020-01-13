Which cities in Colorado have the most unpredictable weather?
The answer is a difficult one, but there is a general trend for statewide weather unpredictability
The Denver Post
It’s no secret that Colorado is home to some of America’s wackiest weather. But which city in Colorado is home to the most unpredictable weather is a tricky question that requires a deep look.
One starting point is a detailed 2014 study by data-centric website FiveThirtyEight, which closely examined which American city was home to the most unpredictable weather. While the story mentioned multiple Colorado cities in its report, FiveThirtyEight’s distinction of most America’s most unpredictable weather ultimately fell to Rapid City, South Dakota. Rapid City got an unpredictability score (the higher the score, the more unpredictable the weather) of 84 out of 100, based on a combination of variable temperatures, precipitation and severe weather.
Of the three Colorado cities on FiveThirtyEight’s list (Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction), Colorado Springs received FiveThirtyEight’s distinction of the city with the most unpredictable weather in Colorado, with an unpredictability score of 71 out of 100. Denver closely trailed Colorado Springs, with an unpredictability score of 66. Grand Junction — which is significantly drier than both Denver and Colorado Springs — came in last, with an unpredictability score of 57.
Read more via The Denver Post.
Saturday robbery in West Glenwood may be linked to officer-involved fatal shooting
An armed robbery that occurred at a West Glenwood grocery store Saturday afternoon may be linked to an officer-involved shooting that shut down Interstate 70 near New Castle for several hours.