Which cities in Colorado have the most unpredictable weather?

Crews from Denver Public works assist people along W. Alaska place as they work to dig their cars out. The neighborhood at S. Irving Street and W. Alaska Place in Denver gets help from crews from Denver Public Works as they dig out from several feet of hail that fell overnight and pooled at the intersection and in the surrounding area.

It’s no secret that Colorado is home to some of America’s wackiest weather. But which city in Colorado is home to the most unpredictable weather is a tricky question that requires a deep look.

One starting point is a detailed 2014 study by data-centric website FiveThirtyEight, which closely examined which American city was home to the most unpredictable weather. While the story mentioned multiple Colorado cities in its report, FiveThirtyEight’s distinction of most America’s most unpredictable weather ultimately fell to Rapid City, South Dakota. Rapid City got an unpredictability score (the higher the score, the more unpredictable the weather) of 84 out of 100, based on a combination of variable temperatures, precipitation and severe weather.

Of the three Colorado cities on FiveThirtyEight’s list (Denver, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction), Colorado Springs received FiveThirtyEight’s distinction of the city with the most unpredictable weather in Colorado, with an unpredictability score of 71 out of 100. Denver closely trailed Colorado Springs, with an unpredictability score of 66. Grand Junction — which is significantly drier than both Denver and Colorado Springs — came in last, with an unpredictability score of 57.

