While Vail Mountain opens early, paid parking still starts Friday, Nov. 16

VAIL — Paid parking in Vail's public parking structures and outlying lots will begin at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16 as originally scheduled. Increased bus service begins Wednesday, Nov. 14 to coincide with the early opening of Vail Mountain. Parking passes will be available for purchase from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday throughout the season, with the exception of Thanksgiving and other holidays, on the lower level of the Vail Municipal Building, 75 South Frontage Rd. Bring proof of eligibility as restrictions apply.

To accommodate Wednesday's early opening of Vail Mountain, Vail Transit is adding service to West Vail, Lionsridge Loop, Ford Park and in-town routes to supplement the early winter season prior to implementation of the full winter schedule on Dec. 10. That service will include West Vail Express service every 15 minutes via the Sandstone underpass during peak hours.

The town is offering six parking pass options which provide significant discounts over the standard daily rates. Value card holders from previous seasons are asked to stop by the municipal building to activate new cards. Please bring proof of employment, residency or property ownership to meet qualifications.

For information on parking pass sales and descriptions, call the parking sales office, 970-479-2104 or go to the town's parking portal, http://www.vailgov.com/parking/winter. For information on bus schedules, call 970-479-2178 or go to http://www.vailgov.com/bus-schedules.