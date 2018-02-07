Presidential aide resigns after spousal abuse allegations rise

WASHINGTON — One of President Donald Trump's top White House aides resigned Wednesday, Feb. 7, following allegations of domestic abuse leveled against him by his two ex-wives.

Staff secretary Rob Porter said in a written statement that allegations that became public this week are "outrageous" and "simply false." Porter said photos published of his former spouses were taken nearly 15 years ago and do not tell the complete story. He said he will leave the White House after a transition period.

"These outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described," Porter said in a written statement. "I have been transparent and truthful about these vile claims, but I will not further engage publicly with a coordinated smear campaign."

"My commitment to public service speaks for itself. I have always put duty to country first and treated others with respect," added Porter, who joined the administration at its start in January 2017. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump Administration and will seek to ensure a smooth transition when I leave the White House."

Trusted Adviser

Porter's former wives recounted physical, verbal and emotional abuse they say he subjected them to during their marriages.

Recommended Stories For You

Porter, 40, has been credited with working with chief of staff John Kelly to control the flow of information to the president. His influence growing in recent months, Porter was often seen with Trump when the president traveled and as he signed legislation or proclamations. He helped craft Trump's well-received State of the Union address and was credited internally for helping bridge divides in a White House riven by rivalries and for helping more effectively roll out new policy.

The DailyMail.com published a statement from Kelly referring to Porter as a "man of true integrity and honor and I can't say enough good things about him."

"He is a friend, a confidante and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him," Kelly added.