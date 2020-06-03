White River National Forest to open many campgrounds this weekend

Some Forest Service developed campgrounds in the White River National Forest will be opening this weekend.

Daily file photo

The Forest Service is reopening its sites in a phased approach, allowing the agency to remain responsive to local conditions. The agency is committed to maximizing public access to the national forests and grasslands while ensuring physical, emotional and psychological safety and well-being of its employees.

“While we understand there may be some excitement to return to these recreation areas, there may be limited services or spaces available,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams in a news release. “We ask that visitors please continue to follow local, state and federal guidelines on staying safe and practice good hygiene and social distancing wherever they choose to visit.”

Dispersed camping continues to be allowed on the White River National Forest; please use existing campsites only and pack out what you pack in. The Dillon Ranger District is under stage 1 fire restrictions, which allows fires only at developed campgrounds in designated fire rings. No other areas of the White River National Forest are currently under fire restrictions, but visitors are urged to be responsible with fire and ensure their fire is completely out before leaving camp.

Visitors are asked to stay as local as possible when choosing a site to visit and to pack out everything they bring, especially trash. Visitors are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with local health and safety guidance.

Trailhead restrooms are opening as conditions allow. Some trailhead restrooms will remain closed for the 2020 season. Visitors should plan accordingly and be prepared to be self-sufficient with personal disposable waste bags, self-contained campers, or, as a last resort, a small spade for the cat-hole burying method. http://www.lnt.org