Whitewater Throwdown series kicks off Tuesday

If Jeremy Gross could create an emoji, it would represent the feeling the new Eagle River Park elicits for those seeking fun in the river.

“Everyone is stoked about the new white water park. They’re playing in the sand, hanging by the bonfire, surfing and tubing. Everything is more fun at the river park,” said Gross, who is the marketing and events manager for the town of Eagle.

The whitewater park had its grand opening this past Memorial Day weekend and will host a race series called the Whitewater Throwdown starting Tuesday.

“The water is on the rise and so is the action at the park. We are bringing it all to the new Eagle River Park with downriver racing for rafts, kayaks and standup paddleboards as well as freestyle and surf competitions,” Gross said.

The race on Tuesday is the first of five races held weekly in this town series competition. “The judging will be based on overall performance, think “applause-o-meter” and less of a formal scorecard with categories for technical difficulty, amplitude, that sort of thing,” Gross said. “We want it to be fun and supportive for all of the boaters and surfers who are coming out to play.”

Due to the incredible level of support from the boating community, the Whitewater Throwdown will have some great raffle prizes and swag.

“We have sweet custom steel pint glasses for the podium award winners. We will also have a cash purse for the overall series winners at the last race,” Gross said. They will also be giving away a standup paddleboard or surfboard at each race.

“We couldn’t be more excited. The park is an incredible amenity for the town and I know it will prove to be just as incredible of a venue for events. Whether you are competing or spectating, come on down to the new Eagle River Park on Tuesdays.

For more information about this series, which runs through July 9, visit http://www.eagleoutside.com.