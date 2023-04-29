Who left a full-sized snowcat sitting in a Silverthorne parking lot?

An abandoned snowcat has been sitting in a Silverthorne parking lot for a few months and hasn't been claimed.

9News file

At the entrance to Silverthorne off Interstate 70, Andy Hunt says after years working at the La Quinta , he’s used to seeing cars abandoned in the parking lot but he has never seen anything as big as what’s sitting in the parking right now.

“I don’t know who forgets this, it’s pretty big,” said Hunt.

It’s a full-size Bombardier backcountry snowcat with a cabin for people to sit in. It’s sitting on a trailer with a broken axel and flat tires, and has been in the parking lot for nearly three months without anyone claiming it.

“What do you do? This is one of those problems you don’t face every day,” said Hunt. “What do I do with the abandoned snowcat in my parking lot?”

It’s a mystery and something that’s become a big attraction in this mountain community. There are Purgatory Ski Area stickers on it, and the ski area says it was used in their backcountry tours years ago but it’s not one of their snowcats anymore. It’s likely been sold a few times since.

Read the full story on 9News.com .