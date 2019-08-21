Who to watch during the Colorado Classic

Katie Hall, center, enters this year's Colorado Classic as the defending champion.

Daily file photo

The Colorado Classic starts today up in Steamboat Springs, and Stage 2 is in Avon with a climb up to Beaver Creek on Friday.

Yes, we know that Coloradans love a bike race because, well, it’s a built-in Friday Afternoon Club, which is actually happening on Friday — very convenient. Let’s face it, there’s always a guy dressed up in a chicken suit running with the leaders and that takes a bit of liquid courage.

However, it’s not necessary to be that guy the suit because you can drop knowledge on people as the best female racers in the world loop around Avon on Friday.

Here are some cyclists to watch as the Colorado Classic comes to town.

Katie Hall (USA) from the U.S. National Team : Hall is the 2018 Colorado Classic winner and 2018 Amgen Tour of California winner. In 2019, Hall has already placed second at the Amgen Tour of California and seventh at the Giro Rosa, the toughest women’s stage race featuring the best riders in the world.

Shapira is a two-time Israeli national road racing champion. Tanja Erath (GER) from Canyon/SRAM: Erath won the Zwift challenge in 2017 and was awarded a pro contract for 2018.

Erath won the Zwift challenge in 2017 and was awarded a pro contract for 2018. Tatiana Gudzero (ITA) from BePink : Gudzero was the 2009 road race world champion and the bronze medalist at the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in the road race. She was also second in the road race at the 2004 World Championships and third in the road race at the 2018 World Championships. She is a 2004 European time trial champion and an 8-time national champion in the time trial and track disciplines.

and three world championship medals. Sara Poidevin (CAN) from Rally/UHC: Poidevin is the winner of the 2017 Colorado Classic.

Poidevin is the winner of the 2017 Colorado Classic. Ayesha McGowan (USA) from ALP Cycles Racing: McGowan’s goal is to become the first African-American pro road cyclist.

McGowan’s goal is to become the first African-American pro road cyclist. Edwidge Pitel (FRA) from Cogeas Mettler Look: At 52, Pitel is the oldest woman in the Colorado Classic. She won the climber’s jersey at the 2018 Tour of the Gila and won the French National Roadrace Championships in 2016. Pitel was also the winner of the 2003 ITU Duathlon World Championships.

: Beveridge was part of the highly successful Canadian team pursuit track team. Beveridge has amassed numerous accolades including a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, four medals at the track world championships, a gold medal at the 2015 Pan American Games in the team pursuit, six medals at the Pan American track championships, and a bronze medal at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto on the roads. Anet Barrera (MEX) from Swapit/Agolico: Barrera is the 2019 Mexican national road race champion.

Barrera is the 2019 Mexican national road race champion. Brodie Chapman (AUS) from TIBCO-SVB: Chapman is the Australian national road race champion.

Colorado cyclists to watch include