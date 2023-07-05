Why every public rate hearing for the Colorado Option health insurance plans got canceled

Gov. Jared Polis delivers his big idea pitch fo a state-level "public option: health insurance plan to the audience at The Colorado Sun's Big Ideas 2020 Forum at the Cable Center on the University of Denver campus on Jan. 14, 2020.

Eric Lubbers/The Colorado Sun

A highly anticipated showdown between Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and the healthcare industry won’t take place this year.

The expected faceoff had to do with the Colorado Option, a Polis-backed initiative to push private insurance companies and hospitals to provide better care at cheaper prices — or else. The marquee bit of regulatory gladiatorship was to occur during public rate hearings when officials from the state Division of Insurance could battle insurers over why their plans cost so much.

To get the cost of those plans lower, Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway could use the hearings to exercise his authority to do something unprecedented — he could have set a limit on how much hospitals could charge patients who are covered by Colorado Option plans.

But the first rate hearing for the Colorado Option fizzled , and others soon began to follow. Late last month, Conway vacated the last hearing still on the schedule, one for insurer Rocky Mountain HMO.

