Why Vail and Beaver Creek Restaurant Week isn’t happening this year

Sweet Basil in Vail typically participates in Restaurant Week in the spring and the fall.

Special to the Daily

This time of year is usually when Vail Village lights up each evening with hungry diners looking to enjoy what Vail has to offer: Restaurant Week.

But with COVID-19 challenges, the Vail Chamber and Business Association canceled its fall 2020 restaurant week and is looking ahead to spring 2021.

“It was just something where we didn’t know what to expect, and the restaurants were more comfortable taking a pass on this year and coming back strong next year when things are normalized a little bit,” said Alison Wadey, executive director of the Vail Chamber.

Sweet Basil in Vail typically participates in Restaurant Week in the spring and the fall.

Special to the Daily

Organizers first made the decision to cancel spring Restaurant Week, which usually happens in May. At the time, most restaurants were doing just takeout and delivery and it would have been impossible to host.

Planning for fall restaurant week usually happens three months out. There’s more than just restaurants to coordinate, though: the Chamber works to secure lodging specials, spa deals and other amenities to enhance visitor experiences for Restaurant Week.

In June, Wadey said, there was still too much uncertainty as to what COVID-19 regulations would look like.

“Once it came time to make a decision in early June,” she said, “the business community was a bit overwhelmed and didn’t want to take on a project that may or may not be happening.”

The restaurants themselves have been busy in the Vail Village all summer, and won’t be in a compromised position because of the cancelation, Wadey said. In addition, she said diners can check out diningataltitude.com to get a full picture of restaurant offerings this year.

The Vail Chamber is planning on hosting restaurant week in spring 2021.

“It’s a little bit of a different year,” Wadey said. “It’s a little blip on the radar.”