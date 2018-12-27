 Widespread CenturyLink outage affecting Eagle County, rest of U.S. | VailDaily.com | VailDaily.com

Widespread CenturyLink outage affecting Eagle County, rest of U.S.

A widespread internet outage affecting most of the country has reached Eagle County.

At approximately 1:54 a.m. MST, reports of internet outages were starting to come in from CenturyLink customers in a handful of states across the country, with the highest concentration coming from customers in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Within six hours, the outage had spread across most of the continental U.S., including Colorado.

As of 10:25 a.m., the outage has covered most areas of the country.

As the #centurylinkoutage hashtag goes viral, the internet service provider is not alone in today’s outage reports. Verizon, DirecTV, Facebook, Instagram and Netflix have all reported widespread outages today. Xfinity also reported widespread outages, as of 10:27 a.m.

This article will be updated as new information arrives. 

