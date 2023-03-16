Wild Sage restaurant set to open in May in Eagle Ranch

Drunken Goat owner Casey Glowacki plans to open a vegetarian-centric restaurant called Wild Sage at 1143 Capitol Street #104 in Eagle Ranch.

Susi Thurman/Special to the Daily

Eagle Ranch is getting a new restaurant concept from the owner of Drunken Goat in Edwards.

Casey Glowacki, who founded the popular artisan cheese and wine bar located in Edwards, is set to open his new Eagle Ranch restaurant called Wild Sage in May at 1143 Capitol Street in the space formerly occupied by The Assembly.

Glowacki closed on the space on March 15.

The restaurant’s name takes inspiration from sage bushes that thrive throughout Eagle as well as the fact that sage is one of Glowacki’s favorite herbs to cook with. However, the name Wild Sage is also indicative of the love that will go into this new spot.

“If we ever had a daughter, we had always picked out the name Sage, but we had two boys instead, so I guess we’re birthing a Sage,” Glowacki said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Kim Fritzler of Silfer Smith & Frampton’s K2 real estate team — who represented both sides in the transaction — said the property’s sellers had a very selective process when finding a buyer.

“The sellers are happy it’s going to an established restauranter in the valley, that was really important to them,” Fritzler said.

While Glowacki’s former experience includes owning and operating seven restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, he returned home to Colorado to reconnect with the mountain lifestyle he loved.

When he founded Drunken Goat, Glowacki said his principle for the Edwards eatery is based on living in the moment.

Stretching his wings even further in Eagle County, Glowacki’s motto for Wild Sage is “eat well, play more.”

Glowacki said that Kevin Nelson, the head chef at Drunken Goat for the past year, will be the chef of his new restaurant, so similarities in cuisine may be detected between the two eateries. However, Glowacki’s vision for Wild Sage is slightly different.

“It’s going to be very Drunken Goat-ish, but it’s not going to be Drunken Goat, it’s a different concept,” Glowacki said.

What will make Wild Sage unique is an approachable atmosphere for the community to enjoy healthy and vegetarian selections. Glowacki said the menu will be well thought out and will reflect the active and healthy lifestyle of Eagle residents.

Glowacki and his family moved to Eagle last summer and have fallen in love with the lively outdoor activities the town has to offer, especially throughout the warmer seasons.

“Me and my son got some dirt bikes and the mountain biking down here, the hiking, the river— it’s heaven,” Glowacki said.

Despite being a fresh-faced Eagle resident and business owner, Glowacki said he anticipates his — and his family’s — love of the town to be lasting, largely due to the community there.

“Everybody there is emphatically, enthusiastically in love with Eagle, and we were finding that out before we moved down here,” Glowacki said.

Ready to serve up healthy dishes to locals and visitors, Glowacki said he thinks the location of the eatery will be great for business. Glowacki said the space Wild Sage will occupy is on a great corner.

However, before buying the property, the restauranteur surveyed the success of newer neighboring restaurants El Segundo and Social Oak.

“I wanted to see them sort of pave the way for what’s happening down here in Eagle,” Glowacki said. “Once I saw their restaurants full and doing a great job, it gave me the courage to go ahead and submit an offer to this space.”

Eagle is growing exponentially. Glowacki pointed out that nearly everywhere in Eagle, tractors and cranes move dirt and materials around for new projects consistently. With such changes comes unpredictability, but Glowacki said he’s excited to jump on Eagle’s growth and serve locals there.

“I think that Eagle is ripe and ready for everything — it’s here,” Glowacki said.

Glowacki said he is also eager to help provide another opportunity for Eagle residents to work locally instead of having to commute upvalley or elsewhere.

Currently, Wild Sage is hiring for all restaurant positions, and interested parties can apply by reaching out to Glowacki directly.

As Wild Sage’s late spring opening approaches, Glowacki said community members can stay up to date with dates, tasting dish options and other updates the blooming business has by following the Wild Sage Instagram page.